Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players And Recent Developments, Forecast To 2026

Global Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Market: Overview

Ropivacaine hydrochloride is a local anesthetic drug, which falls under the amino amide local anesthetics class. This class of drug is categorized under injectable solutions, with strengths of 2mg/ml, 5mg/ml, 7.5 mg/ml, and 10mg/ml. Ropivacaine hydrochloride acts as a local anesthetic and has applications in local or regional anesthesia as a major nerve block, local infiltration, epidural block for surgery, acute pain management in postoperative pain, and labor pain.

Its mechanism of action includes inhibition of generation and conduction of nerve impulses, presumably by increasing the threshold for electrical excitation in the nerve by slowing the propagation of the nerve impulse and by reducing the rate of rise of the action potential. Ropivacaine hydrochloride is administered through the epidural route and is a highly effective local anesthetic agent in surgeries, labor pain, and acute pain management in post-operative pain.

Global Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Market: Key Trends

Surge in the number of surgeries and rise in demand for options for post-operative pain relief are the major factors boosting the growth of the global ropivacaine hydrochloride market. According to the WHO, 226.4 million surgical procedures were performed across the globe in 2004. In 2012, this number was 312.9 million, an increase of 38.2% in the past eight years. According to the U.S. Institute of Medicine, 80% of patients who undergo surgery report postoperative pain; of this around 88% report moderate, severe, or extreme pain levels. Moreover, increase in the geriatric population and labor pain management propel the global ropivacaine hydrochloride market. Side effects of this drug and increase in over-dosage mortality rate are factors likely to restrain the global ropivacaine hydrochloride market.

Global Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Market: Segmentation

The global ropivacaine hydrochloride market can be segmented based on application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of application, the global market can be classified into anesthesia, labor pain, and postoperative pain. The anesthesia segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is projected to sustain its leadership position during the forecast period owing to effectiveness for local anesthetic and less side effects. Based on distribution channel, the global ropivacaine hydrochloride market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held major market share in 2017 due to rise in number of surgeries at hospitals, easy access, and availability of local anesthetic at hospital pharmacies.

Global Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global ropivacaine hydrochloride market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017, followed by Europe. Rise in number of surgeries, increase in cases of acute pain after surgery, and presence of major players are the major factors driving the ropivacaine hydrochloride market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in cases that require surgeries, rise in awareness about safety measures for surgeries, and surge in the number of cases of postoperative and labor pain.

Global Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Market: Competitive Landscape

The global ropivacaine hydrochloride market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of major companies as well as emerging players. Key players operating in the global market include Apin Chemicals Limited, NAVINTA LLC, Xiaogan shenyuan chempharm co. Ltd., Akorn, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Somerset Therapeutics, LLC, Gland Pharma Limited, and EXCELLA GmbH & Co KG.

