Security Batons Market Growth, Demand, Supply, SWOT, ROI to 2024

Security batons have gathered traction among law enforcement agencies world over as a least lethal form of weapon. Growing awareness of personal security has played a crucial role in bolstering the prospects of the security batons market. Over the past few years, makers have made various improvements in grip system and of various lengths and circumference. The market is witnessing the popularity of expandable security batons with retractable length is a notable trend catalyzing growth prospects of the market. In addition, the use of tenacious grip materials in security batons have made more functional. In developed regions, employment support programme training has spurred the uptake of self-defence courses. This has catalysed the growing prospects in the security batons market. Further, growing awareness of personal security is boosting the market. Growing demand for self-defence weapons among general populations. Further, the growing use of security batons for crowd management is boosting new avenues in the market. Over the past decade, the use of security batons has risen in developing regions in various public events. A number of educational institutes are equipping their security professionals with security batons. This is opening new demand potential in the security batons market.

Growing sales of equipment for training is catalyzing the demand for security batons. Growing uptake of security batons among police and security professionals. Over the past few years, regulations on the procurement of security batons has become stringent, thus the sales have come under a few constraints. This in some regions may mandatorily require security license. This has dampened the growth prospects of the security batons market. Military professionals and police have been attracted to the use of collapsible batons, especially in developed countries such as the U.S.

Security batons are clubs of less than an arm’s length composed of rubber, wood, metal, or plastic. These batons are used by civilians, security industry employees, law enforcement officers, military personnel, and correctional staff. They are largely used for dispersal and arrest of non-compliant or belligerent people involved in protests and riots, for crowd control, and to repel assailing animals. Thus, their uses include enforcing laws, maintenance of law and order, and public safety.

A prime driving factor for the global security batons market is the fact that civilians have been showing a steady rise in concern about personal safety, particularly the female population. Demand for these batons has witnessed growth in recent years owing to the surging rates of crime especially against women, senior citizens, animals, and children. A security baton could prove to be greatly valuable in life threatening circumstances. Rising number of producers and rapid progress in technologies is allowing security batons to be easier to carry, lighter, and highly effective.

However, security batons used in self-defense are inefficient under certain circumstances. Civil possession of these batons needs special legal permission and specific training for deployment, otherwise they could result in deadly impact. Besides, there are barriers to the adoption of new technologies. Other restraining factors for this market are deployment technologies which inhibit the use of security batons, improper positioning of a baton on the police duty belt due to reduced space, abandonment of wooden batons, confusion regarding the lethal effects and capacity of security baton strikes, and exploitation of agencies justifiably using the baton by the media.

Increase in research and development, and advancement in scientific spaces such as electromagnetics and electronics are providing the global security batons market with innovative opportunities. Counter-personnel security batons are being industrialized for self-defense of civilians, causing minimum injury to the attacker. Different government rules and regulations are being implemented to offer better security for women. Furthermore, security baton producers are continuously setting up and launching products according to state and national laws to offer more self-defense options for women. The usage of lethal forces against assailants is shunned by law.

This in turn will open new opportunities for usage of security batons.

The global security batons market is segmented on the basis of design type, end user industry, and geography. On the basis of design type, this market is segmented into straight stick, blackjack, sap, expandable, side-handle, stun, and improvised impact batons. On the basis of end user, the security batons market is categorized into industrial, government, educational, commercial, residential, and educational.

With respect to geography, the global security batons market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Repeated reports of attack on women in North America and Asia have raised the need for improving security. The residential segment is expected to record the fastest rate of growth, boosted by rising affordability for security equipment, and high perceived crime risk among residents.

The key players in the global security batons market are Armament Systems and Producers, Inc., Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Rothco, Guard Dog, Inc., TASER International, Inc., Jiangsu Anhua Police Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., SABRE Security Equipment Corp., Mace Security International, AMTEC Less Lethal, NonLethal Technologies, Lamperd Less Lethal, Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, Kimber Mfg., Inc., Salt Supply Co., and ARMA USA, Inc.

