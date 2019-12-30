Self-Priming Pumps Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

Global Self-Priming Pumps Market– Introduction

Self- priming pumps are a type of centrifugal pump used to pump dissolved gases. The pumps use an air and water mixture to reach a fully primed pumping condition. In addition, self-priming pumps are designed as a bare shaft, complete with a diesel motor, electric motor, hydraulic turbine, gasoline engine, and an explosion-proof design. Self- priming pumps are a kind of end-suction centrifugal pump which can work in a configuration of suction-lift without requiring an outer priming system. This makes them ideal for water supply where a suction head is required. Self-priming pumps do not require any complex valves for air evacuation.

Global Self Priming Pumps Market–Competition Landscape

The global self-priming pumps market is fragmented, with the proliferation of various start-ups, especially in developing economies. Leading market players are focusing on designing innovative self-priming pumps to overcome the existing limits and enhance the operational efficiency.

In January 2016, KSB Aktiengesellschaft launched the newest version of its self-priming centrifugal Etaprime pumps, which offers good force properties. The pump can work even if the inlet pressure is low.

Sulzer Ltd.

Founded in 1834, Sulzer Ltd. is an industrial engineering company that manufactures and supplies pump equipment. The company is headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, with approximately 15,572 employees. Its manufacturing facilities are situated at Zuchwil, Switzerland. The company offers compressors, mixers, aeration, and agitators for wastewater treatment plants. The company also offers energy-efficient equipment for desalination applications, which improves the supply of freshwater. Sulzer Ltd. has a network of over 20 manufacturing sites and more than 150 sales and service centers worldwide. The company provides easy-to-use, web-based control and monitoring solutions tailored to each pumping station.

Xylem Inc.

Founded in 2011, Xylem Inc. is a global water technology company headquartered in New York, the U.S. The company designs, services, and manufactures engineered solutions through a range of critical applications. The company is a service and equipment provider for wastewater and water applications with a range of products. Furthermore, the company under its water infrastructure segment provides numerous products such as water and wastewater pumps, self-priming pumps, pump controller, and monitoring systems. The measurement and control solutions segment of the company offers data management, remote monitoring, pressure monitoring solutions, and leak detection. Moreover, the company is developing innovative technological solutions to tackle water challenges across the world.

Grundfos Holding A/S

Established in 1945, Grundfos Holding A/S is headquartered in Bjerringbro, Denmark, with around 19,000 employees globally. Grundfos Holding A/S supplies and manufactures pumps and pump solutions for water, buildings, and industrial applications. The company also manufactures electronics for controlling pumps, electric motors for pumps, and other systems. Grundfos supplies pumps for commercial buildings, industrial processes, industrial utilities, drinking water treatment, water utility, irrigation & agriculture, and water treatment processes. The company operates Grundfos Ecademy, an information platform and digital training tool, to keep itself abreast about latest developments in the pump industry. The annual production of Grundfos Holding A/S is more than 16 million circulator pumps, pump units, submersible pumps, and centrifugal pumps.

Some of the key players operating in the global self-priming pumps market are Xylem Inc., Crompton Greaves Ltd, Grundfos Holding A/S, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Sulzer Ltd., Schlumberger Limited, AxFlow Holding AB, KSB Aktiengesellschaft, Franklin Electric, DESMI, ENCEGmbh, and Azcue Pumps S.A.

Global Self-Priming Pumps Market – Dynamics

Growing awareness about water conservation across the globe

Continuously growing awareness about water conservation across the globe for the treatment of water and wastewater, and increasing government initiatives to construct underground reservoirs to save rain water are the major factors likely to drive the global self-priming pumps market in the next few years. In addition, demand for self-priming pumps has increased due to rapid increase in population and dependency on water in industrial, residential, and commercial applications, which in turn is expected to drive the self- priming pumps market across the globe. Moreover, residential and industrial development in developed and developing countries along with increasing farm mechanization and rising infrastructure development with government initiatives is expected to boost the self-priming market over the forecast period.

