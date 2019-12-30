Special Purpose Machines Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

Global Special Purpose Machines Market: Introduction

Special purpose machines are designed and manufactured as per customer requirements and need. These machines are not included in the standard manufacturing agenda, and hence are not available on a ready basis. Most of the special purpose machines are focused on automated trimming or inspection, and assembling operations. Companies design and manufacture special purpose machines for textile industries, machine tools, diamond industries, value addition machines, and related machines for other fields.

Global Special Purpose Machines Market: Competition Landscape

In August 2018, Stäubli International AG acquired 70% stake in WFT GmbH & Co. KG, a Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Germany based company. WFT GmbH & Co. KG is a specialist in the manufacture of mobile platforms and special purpose machines.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Established in 1950, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.is located in Tokyo, Japan. It develops, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery across the globe. The company provides gear cutting machine, cylindrical grinding machine, large machine, special purpose machine, micro milling machine, room temperature wafer bonding machine, directed energy deposition AM system, laser products, precision cutting tools, and precision position feedback detector.

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

Founded in 1948, Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation is located in Dalian, China. The company manufactures industrial machinery tools and equipment. It manufactures milling machines, engraving machines, conventional lathes, bridge type machines, and drilling machines.

HMT Machine Tools Limited

Established in 1997, HMT Machine Tools Limited is located in Bangalore, India. The company manufactures and sells machine tool equipment in India and globally. The company manufactures various types of special purpose machines including horizontal boring and milling machine, bed type milling machine, CNC 3 axes plano milling machine, CNC floor boring machine, CNC vertical turning machine, multi spindle SPM’s, cam shaft milling machine, CNC deep hole drilling machine, multi station rotary SPM, flash hole drilling machine, bi-lateral master slave manipulators, duplex milling machine, and rugged duty manipulators.

Batliboi Limited

Incorporated in 1892, Batliboi Limited is located in Bangalore, India. Batliboi Limited is one of the leading global manufacturers of machine tools. The company also manufactures special purpose machines according to end-user demand or customer need. The company’s special purpose machines division located at Bangalore. It manufactures conventional machines as well as computer numerical control (CNC) machines.

Other prominent players operating in the global special purpose machines market are Invensys Engineers, EMAG GmbH & Co. KG, FIVES group, Global CNC Automation, HANN KUEN MACHINERY & HARDWARE CO., LTD., Mazak Corporation, Premier Ltd., Renders India Pvt. Ltd., Loiretech, and Shenoy Engineering Pvt. Limited.

Global Special Purpose Machines Market: Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Special Purpose Machines from Industrial Sector Driving Demand

Increasing automation in the industrial sector is projected to be a major factor driving the global special purpose machines market in the near future. Additionally, improvements in the manufacturing process in terms of product quality and efficiency led by globalization has resulted in the integration of automated technologies in machines that are utilized in manufacturing processes. Furthermore, emergence of electric vehicles or replacement of hydraulic applications with fully electrical systems is anticipated to boost the global market for special purpose machines during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of computer numerical control (CNC) machines is another key factor expected to boost the demand for special purpose machines across the world in the next few years. The manufacturing industry has witnessed the advent of 3D printing technology also known as additive manufacturing. The process of creating three-dimensional objects using a digital file is called 3D printing. The process usually involves building the product in thin layers one by one. 3D printing enables production of complex geometries that are either arduous or impossible with traditional manufacturing techniques.

High Costs of Special Purpose Machine to Hamper the Market

High cost has been identified as a prominent challenge in the commercialization of special purpose machines in consumer applications, as the cost of production is also high. This factor is anticipated to hinder the global market in the near future. Lack of standards and design complexity are other factors hampering the market. Plasma cutting machines in Windows-based CNC controls is one of the major factors that hinder the market growth.

