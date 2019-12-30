Stainless Steel 3d Printing Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2026

Stainless Steel 3D Printing Market: Introduction

Three-dimensional (3D) printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is the process of making a 3D solid component from a digital model by depositing successive layers of material to create the desired object. Stainless steel is among the most preferred materials for metal 3D printing due to its superior mechanical and physical properties. Stainless steel is biocompatible, and hence it is used to make surgical tools and instruments and dental implants. Stainless Steel 316L and 17-4PH are commonly used for 3D printing.

Global Stainless Steel 3D Printing Market: Trends & Developments

Use of stainless steel for 3D printing provides advantages such as durability, low cost, high-tensile strength, high-temperature resistance, and elasticity. These advantages increase its use in various applications. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for steel powder in applications such as automotive, defense, aviation, construction, architecture, and jewelry. Advent of cloud-based 3D printing services, improvements in market consolidation, and growing number of end-use industries are key trends that are expected to drive the global stainless steel 3D printing market.

Global Stainless Steel 3D Printing Market: Overview

Based on technology, the global stainless steel 3D printing market can be segmented into direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), directed energy deposition (DED), metal binder jetting, and others. A source of energy such as a laser is used to fuse atomized particles of stainless steel to create layers of an object in a DLSM. The metal binder jetting process involves the use of powder bed on which layers of stainless steel metal particles are glued together and then sintered at high temperature in a kiln to form the desired 3D object.

In terms of end-use industry, the global stainless steel 3D printing market can be segregated into automotive and transportation, defense, aviation, medical & health care, construction, architecture, dental, jewelry, and others. Stainless steel 316 is used in a wide range of mechanical applications, mold creation, tooling, and injection molding. Stainless steel is an inexpensive 3D printing materials available, and hence it used in a wide variety of industrial applications and to create sophisticated art models and sculptures.

Global Stainless Steel 3D Printing Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global stainless steel 3D printing market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The global stainless steel 3D printing market is projected to expand at a considerable pace in the next few years owing to the rise in adoption of 3D printing technology in developed countries such as the U.S. and Germany and developing countries such as India, Brazil, South Korea, and China. Companies based in China and South Korea are extensively employing the 3D printing technology for end-use production. One in every two major manufacturers is expected to use additive manufacturing to produce complex products by 2021. Many manufacturing firms are exploring new ways of production such as 3D printing technologies owing to the rise in labor cost.

Global Stainless Steel 3D Printing Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global stainless steel 3D printing market include Advance Powders and Coatings Inc., Erasteel Inc., Metalysis, Sandvik AB, Hoganas AB, GKN plc, LPW Technology Ltd, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Arcam AB, Materialise NV, 3D Systems Corporation, Renishaw PLC, Royal DSM N.V. and others.

