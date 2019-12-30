Stencil Printers Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends 2027

Stencil Printers Market – Introduction

Stencil printing is a process of placing solder paste on the printed wiring boards (PWBs) in order to establish electrical connections. The equipment used in this process are stencil, solder paste, and printer. The stencil printer is also popularly known as a screen printer. Stencil is a thick paper with designs punched with letters. As a print medium, ink is run through the paper to imprint the letters correctly. Stencils are used to cut designs or letters and later allow the pigment medium, which in either case could be ink, solder paste, or at times, electrical current on to the PWBs through the cut-out holes.

Increasing developments in digital printing technology is likely to make screen printing a marginal technology. Screen printing process is based on the stencil principle. Stencils are primarily used in textile printing with silk screening. High versatility of stencil printing design drives the market.

Stencil Printers Market – Competitive Landscape

Heller

Founded in 1894, HELLER is based in Nürtingen, Germany. The company specializes in the manufacture and development state-of-the-art machine tools and entire production systems for metal-cutting processes. The company’s products includes 4-axis and 5-axis CNC machining centers, CNC machines for crankshaft and camshaft machining, CNC mill/turning centers, coating modules for cylinder bores, flexible manufacturing systems, and a modular range of services. The company offers its services to various industries including machine building industry, automotive manufacturers and their suppliers, power engineering, contract manufacturers, mold and die manufacturers as well as aerospace companies.

ERSA GmbH

Founded in 1921, ERSA GmbH is based in Wertheim, Germany. The company engages in the manufacture of soldering systems that are used for the production of printed circuit boards. The company offers stencil and screen printers, wave soldering machines, reflow and selective soldering machines, and soldering and de-soldering stations.

Hary Manufacturing, Inc.

Hary Manufacturing, Inc., based in New Jersey, U.S., specializes in the manufacture of stencil printing and screen printing equipment for thick-film, hybrid, and surface mount industries. The company is a global supplier of precision screen printing and handling equipment for electronics packaging and solar industries. Its products include IR dryers, precision screen imaging systems, and parts handling solutions that are used in a wide range of industrial applications.

PCB Unlimited

Incorporated in 2006, PCB Unlimited is based in Portland, Oregon, U.S. In 2003, Stencils Unlimited introduced the first online quoting and ordering system for SMT Stencils. In 2008, PCB Unlimited developed a shopping cart where engineers and designers could easily quote and order anything as per their choice, ranging from simple low-cost quick turn prototype SMT stencils and prototype PCBs to highly sophisticated pick-and-place and selective soldering machines. The company engages in online selling of printed circuit board fabrication, layout and assembly, design, plus equipment, solder, stencils, solder paste & flux, tools and more. The company offers PCB Services, SMT Stencils, SMT Equipment, and PCB Manufacturing.

DDM Novastar

Established in 2011, DDM Novastar is located in Ivyland, Pennsylvania, U.S. The company designs and manufactures PCB manufacturing equipment including stencil printers, a variety of pick-and-place machine types, along with automated assembly & soldering machinery. The company offers various equipment including manual & automated pick & place robotic systems with dispensers, wave solder & selective solder machines, manual & automated stencil printers, lead-free solder reflow ovens including models with exclusive patented horizontal convection, component counters, and through-hole rework systems.

Other prominent players operating in the stencil printers market include Kyocera, Ostling Etchmark, and Youlier.

Stencil Printers Market – Dynamics

Expansion of electronic industry drives the stencil printers market

Increasing demand for smart appliances boosts the demand for laser stencil printer. Electronic manufacturing service providers are looking for cost saving technology to produce superior quality electronic boards or printed circuit boards (PCBs) with components that are easy to maintain at a low-cost. Thus, expansion of electronic industry is projected to boost the stencil printer market at a considerable pace during the forecast period.

Advancements in technology offer promising growth opportunities to the stencil printers market

Stencil printing is being preferred over the traditional, yet expensive evaporation and electroplating processes due to its cost-effectiveness. Low-cost flip chip bumping technology has become a reality due to the implementation of electrolysis nickel plating process for under bump metallization (UBM) in conjunction with stencil printing of solder pastes for the formation of solder bumps. Stencil printing of solder paste for flip chip wafer bumping is a cost-effective process. Thus, advancement in technology is anticipated the drive the stencil printers market.

