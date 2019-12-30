Sugar Based Excipients Market – Top Participant To Focus On Regional Expansion

The excipient is a pharmacologically inactive element formulated together with the active ingredient of medication. This phenomenon is undertaken with a purpose to provide substance to the formulation, to provide prevention and stability from denaturation, facilitate absorption of drugs by a patient and other pharmacokinetic consideration. The excipient products range from pure sugar to polymer, complex carbohydrates and even human and animal gelatin. Sugar based excipient are the most common form of excipient used in oral medication. It is especially considered for medicines directed to children. It is widely used in sucrose, glycerol, saccharin sodium, sorbitol and others. Majorly in antibiotics and cough syrups for children. Using sugar based excipient lower the bitterness of active agents. Among all kind of sugar based excipient, mannitol is the expensive diluent form of excipient used to refresh sensation by using it in chewable tablets. Some doubts are raised on sugar based excipient purity as certain research center claim that they found traces of impurities which poses a risk to patients. Even they claim that impurity has the tendency to stimulate dangerous immune responses in patient.

Sugar Based Excipients Market: Market Dynamics and Restraints

The three key factors that lift the market growth of sugar based excipients include increase usage of co-processed excipient, fast growth in the generics market due to finish of many bestselling drugs, and rising improvement of Orally Disintegrating Tablets (ODT). The practice of mannitol in the form of a wide range of dosage is making sugar alcohol segment highest growing among other sugar based excipient. High adaptability of alcohol based sugar excipient in emerging formulation technology like orally disintegrating tablets and others is another reason of sugar alcohol segment to experience strong growth in upcoming years. As per the types of sugar-based excipients, granular form sugar based excipient witnessed large share by being widely used in pharmaceutical industry.

Although demand and necessity of sugar based excipients in the market can be seen broadly, some factors such as shortage of FDA-approved manufacturing sites due to rigorous regulatory requirements hinder sugar based excipients market growth to a certain extent.

Sugar Based Excipients Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the sugar-based excipients market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The sugar-based excipients market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Due to increasing investment in factors like drug development and production of the generic drug, as well as, favorable government policies made Eastern and Western Europe leading region in sugar based excipients market. In developing countries such as China, India, and South Korea advantageous policies from government, growth in the healthcare industry and pharmaceutical industry and above all, the low manufacturing cost is the advantages due to which Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to witness highest growth rate in the sugar based excipient market. Whereas, North and Latin America are experiencing steady growth.

Sugar Based Excipients Market: Key players

Some of the key players of global sugar based excipients market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Ashland Inc., Roquette Group, Associated British Foods Plc, Meggle AG, Basf SE, FMC Corporation, Cargill, Inc., Dfe Pharma, and Colorcon Inc.

