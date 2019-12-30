Surgical Scalpels Market: Current Trends & Opportunities by 2026

Scalpel, also known as lancet, is an instrument with an extremely sharp blade which can be employed for various procedures. Surgical scalpel is a medical instrument mostly used for anatomical dissection and surgeries. It generally consists of two distinct parts: handle and blade. Surgical scalpels are available in two forms: reusable and single-use or disposable. The blades of scalpels are commonly packed in sterile pouches to prevent any form of contamination. Scalpel blades are usually made of hardened and tempered steel, stainless steel, or high carbon steel. Other blade materials include titanium, ceramic, silver, and obsidian.

Increase in incidence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases has led to high demand for surgical scalpels across the globe. Rise in preference for surgeries and technological advancements in the field of surgery have driven demand for surgical scalpels. According to the National Quality Forum, the number of procedures or surgeries performed by ambulatory surgical centers in the U.S. increased by 300% between 1996 and 2006. In 2010 alone, the total number of procedures performed on inpatients in non-federal hospitals in the U.S. was 51.4 million.

Moreover, increase in the geriatric population and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases are projected to propel the surgical scalpels market in the near future. However, risks associated with surgical scalpels and mismanagement of the same are anticipated to restrain the global surgical scalpels market in the next few years. Statistics on sharps-related injuries among health workers and patients indicate that 440,000 individuals succumb to injuries, infections, hospital errors, and accidents each year. Moreover, according to the International Healthcare Worker Safety Center, the University of Virginia, majority of accidental injuries occurs in the operating rooms, of these 63% occurs due to usage of scalpels.

The global surgical scalpels market can be segmented based on product, type, material, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the surgical scalpels market can be classified into reusable scalpels & accessories, and disposable scalpels. The disposable and reusable scalpels segments can be bifurcated into scalpel handles and scalpel blades. Based on type, the global surgical scalpels market can be categorized into safety surgical scalpels and standard surgical scalpels. In terms of material, the surgical scalpels market can be divided into high grade carbon steel, stainless steel, and others. Based on end-user, the market can be classified into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, reference laboratories, and nursing centers.

In terms of region, the global surgical scalpels market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for major share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2017. High growth of the surgical scalpels market in the region can be attributed to increase in the number cosmetic surgeries, rise in trauma conditions, favorable reimbursement policies by governmental bodies, and surge in health care expenditure. Europe accounted for significant share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2017.

However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rise in medical tourism, especially for aesthetic procedures, in the region are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The surgical scalpels market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in the number of surgeries related to cosmetics and growing medical tourism.

Key players operating in the global surgical scalpels market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., pfm medical ag, Swann Morton Limited, Medicom, PL Medical Co., LLC., Southmedic, Kai Corporation, and Ansell.

