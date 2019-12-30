Synthetic Sapphire Market Research Report Announced; Global Industry Analysis 2027

Introduction

Synthetic sapphire (Al2O3), also called as Corundum, is a single crystal with superior chemical stability, mechanical property, and light transmission. Synthetic sapphire is one of the toughest of all identified oxide crystals. It is second in hardness after diamond. Additionally, it retains its high strength at high temperatures. Synthetic sapphire crystals have superior electrical and dielectric thermal properties. Synthetic sapphire is used in aggressive environments where reliability, optical transmission, and strength are required, which include UV and IR optics, watch glasses, watch crystals, and gauge, electrical insulators, thin film deposition, and transparent electronic substrates.

To know more, visit our Report [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/synthetic-sapphire-market.html

Synthetic sapphire is a major industrial material due to its structural, optical, mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties. Easy availability of synthetic sapphire is driving its use in many industries such as electronics and medical. Demand for synthetic sapphire is increasing in the production of windows. Additionally, synthetic sapphire possesses good electrical insulating properties, as it is being widely used as a substrate for semiconducting circuits.

Consumer electronics industries are projected to create lucrative opportunity for synthetic sapphire manufacturers. Demand for synthetic sapphire is increasing from smartphone and other consumer electronics manufacturing industries. Manufacturers are focusing on developing synthetic sapphire that can be used in consumer electronic products due to the rise in production and demand for consumer electronics worldwide. Moreover, regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission have introduced specific guideline regarding sales of synthetic gems.

For More Information,Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=65015

The synthetic sapphire market can be segmented based on application, end-use industry, and region. In terms of application, the synthetic sapphire market can be classified into optics, substrates, display, and others. The optical segment accounted for a large share of the synthetic sapphire market in 2018, as synthetic sapphire is largely used in optical applications due to its excellent optical properties such as high strength, wear resistance, temperature stability, and chemical inertness.

Based on end-use industry, the synthetic sapphire market can be segregated into LEDs, semiconductors, medical devices, consumer electronics, and others. The LEDs segment is projected to constitute a dominant share of the synthetic sapphire market during forecast period due to high consumption of synthetic sapphire as an effective solution for improving product quality and cost management.

Key players operating in the global synthetic sapphire market include Rubicon Technology Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Saint Gobain, Schott AG, Monocrystal Inc., Crystalwise Technology Inc, Iljin Display Co Ltd, Namoki Group, Juropol sp. z.o.o., and Hansol Technics Co. Ltd.