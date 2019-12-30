Synthetic Textile Fiber Market Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players Bridgestone Corporation, BP Amono Plc., Univex SA, Bayer AG

Global Synthetic Textile Fiber Market: Overview

Synthetic textile fibers are referred to the textile fabric that is not a naturally occurring fiber but a man-made one. The most common synthetic textile fibers are polylactide, olefin, spandex, nylon, lyocell, lurex, luminex, ingeo, acrylic, aramid, polyester, tencel, acetate, and rayon. Several scientists discovered synthetic fibers with extensive and incessant research over the past few years. Synthetic textile fibers were developed chiefly from extrusion, fiber-forming raw materials through spinnerets into the air and thus creating a thread. Before the introduction of synthetic fibers, textile fibers were mainly produced artificially from a material known as cellulose, which is extracted from plants. It is, however, obligatory for textile companies to provide details on the textile contents on the label of their product. This information is then processed for testing textiles under several conditions and to meet the required safety standards.

The report is an in-depth investigation into the growth trajectory in terms of the past, present, and future opportunities of the global synthetic textile fiber market. It provides an evaluation of the dynamics that might probably impact the growth of the market and the dominant trends have also been mentioned in the research publication. The study further presents a diverse outlook of the competitive scenario of the market by utilizing the value chain and Porter’s five forces analysis. The market shares, strategies, and product description of the leading companies have also been mentioned in the study.

Global Synthetic Textile Fiber Market: Trends and Opportunities

Synthetic textile fibers are commonly used than the naturally occurring fibers and comprise of almost the half of the total fiber usage across the globe. The synthetic textile fibers are employed in almost every fiber and textile technology field, especially in the fashion industry. These fibers have unique characteristics that make them suitable for being used as a dress material. These synthetic textile fibers are abundant in nature as they are not dependent on any agricultural crops. Some of the qualities of synthetic textile fibers are stain and rot resistance, easy to wash and dry, are resistant to pests and insects, and they pick up dyes very easily. The other factors that are expected to drive the demand for synthetic textile fiber market are its durability and low cost.

However, the synthetic fibers also have some disadvantages such as they burn comparatively faster than natural fibers, they melt easily, and can’t be worn for a longer period of time as they are not skin friendly. To combat these issues, scientists and researchers are focusing on developing biofibers to reduce the dependence on synthetic textile fibers and reduce the pressure on oil sources.

Global Synthetic Textile Fiber Market: Regional Outlook

The demand and production of synthetic fibers is considerably high in North America thus making it the leading market for synthetic textile fibers trailed by Latin America and Europe in the exact order. The market is likely to mature over the coming years owing to environmental regulations in the region and the rising use of green fibers. Manufacturers are likely to focus on the Asia Pacific market owing to fewer regulations and rising demand.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

A few of the leading companies operating in the global synthetic textile fiber market are Bridgestone Corporation, BP Amono Plc., Univex SA, Bayer AG, BASF SE, and DuPont (EI) de Nemours.

