Target Drone Market Will Witness Substantial Growth with Top Key Players: The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.p.a

According to the report, the global target drone market will continue to be influenced by a range of factors such as increasing adoption of target drones for training and testing of anti-aircraft crews by various defense forces along with its rising use for border security, reconnaissance, and surveillance for safety purposes. Asia Pacific will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at above 10% through 2026. The global target drone market is expected to reach US$ 8,240.2 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.02% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Malfunction of a target drone can be fatal for the people present in the vicinity during testing or training of any combat mission system. Several target drone accidents have been reported in the past, causing fatalities. For instance, in 2013, in Florida, a large “QF-4” target drone crashed at the Tyndall Air Force Base. In 2014 as well, a target drone crashed in Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico. Another target drone malfunctioned and collided with a guided missile cruiser during training in California, causing slight injuries.

These malfunction incidents are raising questions on the reliance of aerial target military aircraft. However, well-established players are installing technologically superior systems in target drones to minimize and address this concern. For instance, in 2017, The Boeing Company announced that it will produce novel target drones named “QF-16” which include features such as a flight termination system that will destroy the drone in case of any technical error or in an out of control situation.

Request to Access Market [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34700

Internal combustion engines are significantly adopted by companies producing target drones around the globe

On the basis of engine type, the target drone market is segmented into internal combustion engine, jet engine, and others. Internal combustion engine segment is expected to hold a market share of 47.65% in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The significant CAGR is because of the increasing popularity of various types of jet engines due to their prominent power-to-weight ratio compared to other engines. Furthermore, jet engines provide higher speed for the target drones. Companies including The Boeing Company and many more are using jet engines in their target drone named as QF-16 because of all these benefits.

North America is the leading contributor to the target drone market

In terms of value, North America was the leading contributor to the global target drone market in 2017. The contribution is primarily because of the booming target drone marketplace due to significant defense spending along with the presence of well-established players across the region, especially across the U.S. Furthermore, North America is home to many well-established players from the target drone domain including AeroTargets International, The Boeing Company, Griffon Aerospace, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets