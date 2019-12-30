Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global TIC market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international TIC market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global TIC market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global TIC market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global TIC market is projected to expand with the CAGR of 4.8% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

The Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector is rapidly gaining its popularity from the past few decades. This sector is use to provide services including testing, inspection, quality assurance and the certification with the international standers introduced by the various national standards organizations. The TIC helps business entities to ensure the quality, health and safety, environmental protection of the product, and different processes.

The growing acceptance of outsourcing service models across various business entities is the primary factor that drive the growth of the TIC market worldwide. The TIC consists of both in-house and outsourced services. Additionally, rapid globalization and urbanization across emerging countries are accelerating the growth of TIC market. The trending implementation of demanding government regulations and standards across several industry verticals is escalating the growth of the TIC market. Furthermore, increasing Disposable Income in developed and underdeveloped countries are accelerating the growth of the TIC market. On the other hand, variations of regulations and standers according to the Geographies is expected to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of TIC across the small and medium scale enterprises are projected to create several growth opportunities in the market growth over the forecast period.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the global TIC market in 2018. The growth in the North America region is due to the adoption of TIC in industries such as automotive and medical sectors. Moreover, the growing awareness about TIC in food and beverage Oil, Gas & The chemical industry in North America is majorly contributing to market growth. On the other hand, countries in Latin America such as Brazil are focusing on the introduction of TIC services in the varies industry verticals.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global TIC market encompasses market segments based on sourcing type, service type, applications and country.

In terms of sourcing type, the global TIC market is segregated into:

In-House Services

Outsourcing services

By service type also classify into, the global TIC market:

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Others

By application also classify into, the global TIC market:

Chemicals

Consumer goods

Construction and infrastructure

Energy & Power

Agriculture and Food

Project Lifecycle Services

Manufacturing industries

Medical and Life Sciences

Oil, Gas and Mining

Automotive

Others

By country/region, the global TIC market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

ALS Limited

Applus+

Bureau Veritas,

Dekra Se

DNV Gl

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited

Mistras

SGS Group

TUV Rheinland

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as TIC related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

