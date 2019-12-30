Tongue Cleaner Market To 2027 Analysis By Application, Types, Region And Business Growth Drivers

Tongue Cleaner Market Introduction

A tongue cleaner is designed specifically to clean the rough but tender surface of the tongue. A tongue cleaner is formulated to neutralize the bacteria gas that causes bad breath, leaving mouth fresh and healthy. It reaches far back on the tongue where the bad breath-causing bacteria live. Tongue cleaners treat and cure bad breath fast by neutralizing the bacteria on the tongue that causes bad breath. The global tongue cleaner market is expanding at a rapid pace due to increasing awareness about oral dental care among consumers.

Tongue Cleaner Market- Competitive Landscape

Wisdom

The company was established over 235 years ago by William Addis and is globally well-known as the inventor of the modern day toothbrush. Wisdom has an extensive product portfolio ranging from toothbrushes, mouthwashes, children’s products, and more.

Oxyfresh

Oxyfresh has the following 3 divisions: home care, dental care, and nutrition. Incorporated in 1984, the company developed Oxygene, which is a gentle ingredient that neutralizes odor-causing germs and bacteria at their source through a powerful oxidation process.

Amano

Incorporated in 1992 in London, the Amano tongue cleaner is designed to give a quick, pleasant, and visibly effective healthcare experience and a superior tongue cleansing performance. The head is made of austenitic steel. The company provides one year guarantee and the product is dishwasher safe.

Dr.Tung’s

Dr. Tung’s introduced the first commercially available tongue cleaner in 1997. The company provides innovative products for fresher breath and healthier smiles to major natural supermarkets and health stores across the U.S. Dr. Tung’s makes use of only natural ingredients in its products.

Supersmile

Incorporated in 1987, Supersmile offers a clinically proven collection of premium whitening, breath-freshening, and cavity-fighting formulas designed to deliver the utmost in safety and effective oral care. The company provides a superior whitening system of professional whitening toothpaste and accelerator recommended by cosmetics dentists.

Other key players operating in the tongue cleaner market are Dental Aesthetics, DenTek, Kosha Ayurveda, Philips, Breathrx, Ashtonbee, and others.

Tongue Cleaner Market Dynamics

Incidences of dental caries, rapidly increasing geriatric population, technological developments in medical science, and innovative products in the dental and oral care field are the major factors driving the growth of the global tongue cleaner market. Furthermore, the availability of different types of tongue cleaning products for infants, adults, and elderly people are aiding the growth of the market. However, side effects such as training teeth, oral mucosa damage, and adverse reactions are restrains to the market.

