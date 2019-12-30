Transdermal Drugs Market To Boom In Near Future By 2026

Global Transdermal Drugs Market: Overview

Transdermal drugs provide improved penetration and control over the toxicity levels; patches can be easily removed in case of high toxicity. Drug permeation can be monitored and estimated more effectively, thereby making it highly efficient in maintaining a constant drug level. The three primary routes of drug penetration are appendageal, transcellular, and intercellular. Major constituents of transdermal drug delivery system are pressure sensitive adhesives, drug, enhancers, polymer matrix, membrane, laminate, and others. Major advantages of transdermal drug delivery are extended therapeutic effect, decrease in drug side effects, improved bioavailability, better patient compliance, and easy termination of drug therapy.

Global Transdermal Drugs Market: Key Trends

The global transdermal drugs market is projected to be driven by increase in the patient population, technological developments in the biopharmaceutical industry, rise in demand for non-invasive drug delivery systems, surge in strategic collaborations between public and private organizations to promote research & development for improved bioavailability of drugs, increase in the geriatric population, rise in self-administration of drugs at home settings, and surge in mergers & acquisitions. However, stringent regulatory guidelines, less awareness in developing countries, and limited availability in smaller economies are expected to restrain the global market.

Global Transdermal Drugs Market: Segmentation

The global transdermal drugs market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be bifurcated into transdermal patches and transdermal gels. Based on application, the global transdermal drugs market can be classified into pain management, central nervous system disorders, hormonal applications, cardiovascular diseases, and others such as motion sickness. In terms of end-user, the global market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Global Transdermal Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global transdermal drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for major market share during the forecast period, followed by Europe. Presence of major biopharmaceutical companies, high awareness about non-invasive drug delivery, large patient pool, and increase in the number of product launches are attributed to the dominance of the two regions during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the transdermal drugs market owing to rise in demand for less invasive drug delivery modules, increase in incidence of chronic diseases, rapidly growing geriatric population, surge in health care infrastructure in developing countries such as India, and technological advancements.

The transdermal drugs market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to be driven by adoption of business expansion strategies by major players to increase geographical presence and introduction of favorable regulations by governments to promote research & development.

Global Transdermal Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global transdermal drugs market are Actavis, Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., 3M Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioGel Technology, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Limited, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc., among others. Increase in focus of manufacturers on emerging markets, rise in product approvals, and expansion of product portfolio are anticipated to drive the global transdermal drugs market during the forecast period.

