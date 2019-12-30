Twin Shaft Mixer Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges & Industry Analysis by 2026

In the past, raw materials were sent directly to landfill ’leading to overflowing landfills. However, the concept of twin shaft mixer helped them to sell most of the extracted material by bifurcating clay and stones using little bit of quicklime. A twin shaft mixer is designed with two symmetrical drums with two counter rotating rotors and angled paddles. The mixing of the material is done by overlapping of the rotors in the centre. The movements in the fluidized zone are in all directions: up and down, left and right, and back and forth, allowing free and random movement.

The designing of the twin shaft mixer is robust which delivers high output. In most cases, the design of the twin shaft mixer is compact to facilitate them to be retrofitted into the existing plants. The collaboration of the two zones is the key to the unique mixing technology, for instance all particles are carried into a highly consistent mix. Normally, these shaft mixers are flexible in filling volume. Twin shaft mixers are highly reliable for industrial mixing processes.

Construction activities are increasing rapidly, giving rise to the demand for twin shaft mixers. The usage of twin shaft mixers has resulted in increase in yield. These mixers can be used in a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing of cement, mineral mixes, dry mortar, sand-lime, concrete paving blocks, asphalt, landfill construction materials, and backfill for the mining industry.

Twin shaft mixers provide hassle-free performance, long service life, efficiency, compact design, and sturdy construction that result in reduction of noise and longevity. Increasing level of customized design is expected to drive the growth prospects of the market and increase the market value of twin shaft mixers during the next few years. Improving the shaft seal quality would help to safeguard against product failure. Advancement in technology has resulted in providing longer life with a robust mixer body, fully automatic welding robots. It also helps to produce concrete, high level of homogeneity mixture, durable wearing parts and gives short mixing time.

The twin shaft mixer market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, the twin shaft mixer market can be segmented into hopper type and standard type. Hopper type dual shaft mixer is a type of concrete mixer that has integrated international advanced concrete technology mainly used to mix plastic, dry-hard, and fluid concrete. Based on application, the twin shaft mixer market is segmented as precast & prestressed, dry bagging, transit mixes, and specialty mixes. In terms of end-user, the twin shaft mixer market is segmented into industrial and commercial. Twin shaft batch mixer has been successfully employed around the world for decades in the concrete industry.

