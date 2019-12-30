Ultra-low Alpha Metal Market to Generate Revenue of US$ 4.9 bn by the end of 2025.

As per the latest report by Transparency Market Research on global ultra-low alpha metal market, the market is projected to witness a substantial growth during the duration of 2017 to 2025. The report suggests that the market is anticipated to experience a consistent 7.4% CAGR during this duration. Experts at Transparency Market Research suggests that the global ultra-low alpha metal market is estimated to generate revenue of US$ 4.9 bn by the end of 2025. They also state that the market stood strong at US$ 2.7 bn during previous duration. This implies that the global ultra-low alpha metal market has growth potential of US$ 2.2 bn in coming years.

Stringent Regulations Boost the Market Growth

Many regulatory authorities in the U.S. and Europe have restricted the use of hazardous metals such as Lead (Pb) application in electronic devices. However, these metals are responsible for the better functionality of such devices. This abolishment and need for better alternatives has stimulated the manufacturers of the electronic devices to implement ultra-low alpha metals in their devices. Due to which a massive demand for such metals has been surfaced in recent years. Due to this demand the global ultra-low alpha metal market is experiencing a substantial growth during the tenure of 2017 to 2025.

Moreover, this demand of ultra-low alpha metal has also stimulated the demand for intense research and development, which is the major reason for the arrival of new products in the market. This research and development is also a crucial factor supporting the growth of global ultra-low alpha metal market from 2017 to 2025.

Flip-Chip in Semiconductor to Exhibit Maximum Growth

Flip chips have become hot cakes in the semiconductor industry. Owing to their properties such as extremely small size, light weight, easy installation, and cost effectiveness have boosted the growth this segment in global ultra-low alpha metal market. Additionally, the benefits such as installation directly on the circuit board and better performance than carrier based systems is also fueling the growth of the segment in global ultra-low alpha metal market.

Furthermore, when combined with communication technologies like 5G, the devices using flip-chip can perform even better than before. This factor also adds to the growth of flip-chip segment of global ultra-low alpha metal market during the duration of 2017 to 2025. Secondly, the growth in the demand for technologies such as 3D printing, and wearable devices, the segment shall witness a further extended growth in the market during the projected time frame.

