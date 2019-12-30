Ultrasound Gel Warmers Market To Witness High Cagr By 2026

Global Ultrasound Gel Warmers Market: Overview

Gel warmers are widely used to maintain and balance the body temperature of a patient and during ultrasound procedure. Ultrasound gel warmers warm the gel to the body temperature. Pregnant women and women having breast cancer are the largest population that undergoes ultrasound and gel warmers. Demand for these devices is high among health care practitioners in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and other health care facilities.

Global Ultrasound Gel Warmers Market: Key Trends

The global ultrasound gel warmers market is primarily driven by increase in the number of ultrasound procedures, rise in prevalence of chronic conditions, and technological advancements. Additionally, growth of the fertility treatment market is projected to augment the global market during the forecast period. Increase in incidence of various disorders such as cardiovascular diseases and respiratory and abdominal disorders propels demand for ultrasound diagnosis, which in turn is anticipated to boost demand for ultrasound gel warmers. According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) account for 9.4 million deaths globally each year. The number is likely to increase to 23.3 million by 2030. Hence, demand for ultrasound devices for diagnosing various CVDs is increasing due to improving image production quality. Rise in the number of patients suffering from pulmonary artery related disorders is also expected propel demand for ultrasound devices for lung imaging. Surge in the population suffering from TB is likely to boost demand for ultrasound imaging, thereby increasing usage of ultrasound gel warmers primarily in low and middle income countries such as India, China, and Africa.

Increase in rate of abnormalities in fetuses due to pregnancy at a late age is projected to drive demand for ultrasound diagnosis. Ultrasound devices are used extensively for obstetrics imaging due to absence of harmful radiations. According to the March of Dimes Foundation, nearly one in every 150 newborn babies suffers from chromosomal abnormalities. Hence, fetus diagnostics is essential to treat chromosomal abnormalities at an early stage of pregnancy. Rise in incidence rate of such abnormalities increases demand for ultrasound imaging, and in turn usage of ultrasound gel warmers. However, lack of awareness about ultrasound gel warmers, high cost, and less availability are expected to restrain the global market in the next few years. Government funding in emerging markets are expected to provide new opportunities in the market during the analysis period.

Global Ultrasound Gel Warmers Market: Segmentation

The global ultrasound gel warmers market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into single bottle ultrasound gel warmers and three bottle ultrasound gel warmers. Based on end-user, the global ultrasound gel warmers market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

In terms of region, the global ultrasound gel warmers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America led the global market in 2017, owing to well-developed health care system. Europe was the second largest market in 2017. The market in the region is projected to be driven by rise in demand in ambulatory care centers. Asia Pacific held the third largest market share in 2017. This is attributed to technological advancements in health care, rise in population, increase in geriatric population, and surge in the number of ultrasound diagnostic procedures performed every year, especially in China and India.

Key players operating in the global ultrasound gel warmers market include Vermed, Inc., Captek Softgel International, Inc., Ideal Medical Products, Inc., AliMed, Inc., Imotek International Ltd., Parker Laboratories, Inc., CIVCO Medical Solutions, Gynex Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., and Cadmet, Inc.

