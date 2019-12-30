Urethral Dilators Market Growth Dynamics With Technology Innovations To 2027 Detailed In New Research Report

Presently, urethral stricture disease is a major problem among men. Many treatment procedures are available for urethral strictures. The urethral dilatation is one of the oldest treatments available in the market. A urethral stricture is a scarring on or around the urethra, which blocks or narrows the passageway through which urine pass through the bladder. These strictures are more common in men as compared to that in women. These result from injury, infection, or inflammation. Scarring can appear anywhere for example, at the tip of penis or between the bladders. Urethral strictures can lead to many complications such as reduced flow rate and increase in frequency of urination. In serious cases, it can lead to prostatitis, urinary tract infections, kidney damage, and urinary retention.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2016 findings, urethral stricture is a common disease in men, especially among elderly men, with an associated prevalence of approximately 300 to 700 per 100,000 males. The report findings suggested that susceptibility to the disease was high in ageing population, especially after 55 years of age. According to Medicare and Medicaid Services research findings of 2016, patients older than 65 years of age had a high risk of getting affected by stricture disease.

The global urethral dilators market is projected to expand in next few years. Continuous advancements in the treatment of urethral stricture disease is expected to boost the urethral dilators market. For example, several different parameters such as associated morbidity, technical easiness, and outcome are considered while reconstructing the urethra. Urethral dilators are used for treating post urethroplasty and localized urethral strictures. In many developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., France, and Germany most of these surgeries are performed at ambulatory surgical centers, as a daycare procedure. Urethral dilation is preferred in patients who do not wish to undergo reconstructive procedures. These dilations are preferred by patients who are unfit for anesthesia. Adoption of minimally invasive procedures and number of daycare procedures at ambulatory surgical centers for the treatment of diseases related to the kidney, bladder, and prostate are rising. These, in turn, are expected fuel the global urethral dilators market. Additionally, rise in use of urethral dilators for the treatment of kidney stones, obesity related kidney disease, and prostate cancer is driving the global urethral dilators market. Increase in incidences of kidney related ailments is expected to increase the usage of urethral dilators. These dilators help to avoid major surgeries, as they allow easy insertion and removal of catheters or stents. However, high cost of and side effects related to the treatment, implementation of rules and regulations by various governing bodies are some factors which are likely to hinder the global urethral dilators market.

The global urethral dilators market can be divided based on end-user and region. In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), hospitals, academic & research institutes, and others. The hospitals segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market due to the high turnover of patients with urological diseases in hospitals as compared to health care centers.

Based on region, the global urethral dilators market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Rise in awareness among people regarding infections and diseases and their treatment and cure, rise in government initiatives for the development of new policies in healthcare infrastructure drive the market in these regions

Key player operating in the global urethral dilators market include Cook Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., MEDpro Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, and UROMED Kurt Drews KG.

