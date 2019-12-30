US Home Furnishing Market Segmentation, Top Companies, Applications, Comprehensive Research Report and Forecast to 2026

The recent report added by Verified Market Research gives a detailed account of the drivers and restraints in the Global US Home Furnishing market. The research report, titled [Global US Home Furnishing Market Size and Forecast to 2026] presents a comprehensive take on the overall market. Analysts have carefully evaluated the milestones achieved by the global US Home Furnishing market and the current trends that are likely to shape its future. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to put together an exhaustive report on the subject. Analysts have offered unbiased outlook on the global US Home Furnishing market to guide clients toward a well-informed business decision.

US home furnishing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2019 to 2026.

The comprehensive research report has used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to give the readers a fair idea of the direction the global US Home Furnishing market is expected to take. The Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the intensity of the competitive rivalry while the SWOT analysis focuses on explaining strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats present in the global US Home Furnishing market. The research report gives an in-depth explanation of the trends and consumer behavior pattern that are likely to govern the evolution of the global US Home Furnishing market.

Inter IKEA Group

Bed Bath & Beyond

Ashley Furniture Industries

Herman Miller

Kimball International

Armstrong World Industries

Shaw Industries Group

Mannington Mills Mohawk Industries