/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

US equity benchmarks were lower on Monday morning as a sell-off from the technology and communication services sectors weighed while traders evaluated the latest data on housing and the US goods deficit. The US trade in goods deficit narrowed to $63.2 billion to November from a 66.8 billion revised deficit in October, as well as the $69.5 billion deficit seen by forecasters, according to Econoday.

Eight of the 11 Standard & Poor’s 500 sectors were lower lately, with technology leading the retreat, down by 1%, followed by communication services, which was 0.8% lower. Gainers were directed by electricity, which was up by 0.5%.

Investors mostly shrugged off a report from the South China Morning Post, citing an unnamed source, that said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He has accepted an invitation from Washington and will go to the US this Saturday to signal the so-called stage one trade arrangement between the nations.

In equities information, AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck (MRK) stated that lynparza had been approved in the US for

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at US Stocks at the Red as Technology Sector Sell-Off Weighs