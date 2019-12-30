Varactor Diode Market to expand at a CAGR of more than 6.5% from 2019 to 2027

Global Varactor Diode Market: Overview

According to a new research report pertaining to the varactor diode market published by Transparency Market Research , the global varactor diode market is expected to cross a value of US$ 800 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of more than 6.5% from 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global varactor diode market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors during the forecast period.

Increasing Use of Mobile Phones and TV Sets Driving the Global Varactor Diode Market

Mobile phones and TV sets use frequency-tuning circuits to get tuned to the desired frequency. In these frequency-tuning circuits, varactor diodes are used. Varactor diodes offer capacitance, which can be altered by changing the voltage in these circuits.

With the increasing use of mobile phones for various applications such as Internet browsing, access to social media platforms, and other e-Commerce applications, the demand for varactor diodes is also increasing.

Moreover, the advantages offered by varactor diodes over other p–n junction diodes, and the necessity of use of varactor diodes in tuning circuits such as voltage-controlled oscillators, automatic-frequency controllers, and RF circuits, are expected to boost the global varactor diode market in the next few years.

Consumer Electronics Segment to Account for a Leading Share of the Global Varactor Diode Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global varactor diode market in terms of product (mobile phones, TV sets, satellite FM radios, and others) and end-use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others). The global varactor diode market has also been segmented based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America).

Among the end-use industry segments, the consumer electronics segment accounted for a substantial share of the global varactor diode market in 2018. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the global varactor diode market during the forecast period.

Better performance offered by varactor diodes in the reverse-bias mode is likely to drive the global varactor diode market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific Expected to be a Highly Lucrative Region of the Global Varactor Diode Market

Asia Pacific has the presence of a large number of semiconductor companies as well as consumer electronics companies operating in the varactor diode market.

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific accounted for a prominent share of the global varactor diode market in 2018, owing to the high consumption of consumer electronic devices such as mobile phones, TV sets, and FM radios, in the region

