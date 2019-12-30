Welding Controllers Market Key Players, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2027

Welding Controllers Market – Introduction

Welding controllers are used in welding machines to measure different parameters such as weld time, weld distance, final weld position, trigger position, and power and energy for each weld.

A welding controller performs numerous essential functions – it monitors the magnitude of current; helps to enhance travel speed and decrease spatter on a vast array of materials including aluminum, steel, galvanized steel, and stainless steel; synchronizes wire feeder action of the machine with power supply current; displays weld data graphs, thus helping in visual interpretation of the welding process; and it initiates and closes the current flow to the welding transformer.

Welding Controllers Market – Dynamics

Growth of the welding controllers market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of welding information management systems in different end-user industries. The growth in adoption of automation in the welding industry drives the incorporation of welding information management systems within welding controllers.

End-users are gradually adopting welding information management systems to get real time information during the welding process. As a result, the welding controllers market is likely to grow at an impressive pace in the upcoming years.

Growing awareness of automation, and technological advancements leads to the adoption of automation in welding processes.

Automated welding controllers can ensure high operational safety at low cost in high risk tasks. However, lack of proper awareness regarding the deployment of robots for welding applications causes reluctance among end-users to adopt them, thereby hindering the growth of the welding controllers market.

Welding Controllers Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on product, the global welding controllers market can be divided into spot welding controllers and seam welding controllers.

The spot welding controllers segment accounted for major share of the welding controllers market in 2018. The share of this segment is expected to increase and maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the global welding controllers market can be divided into heavy machinery, electronics and semiconductors, aerospace and defense, and automotive & auto component manufacturing.

The automotive & auto component manufacturing segment accounted for leading share of the welding controllers market in 2018, and is expected to continue its leading position over the forecast period. The increasing demand for quality, reliability, and precision in the welding process and the growing production of automobiles is likely to have significant impact on the growth of welding controllers during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market for Welding Controllers

In terms of region, the global welding controllers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the maximum demand for welding controllers from 2019 to 2027. Companies in the APAC region have the highest growth potential in the welding controllers

Automotive and construction industries in the APAC region experienced rapid growth in the past few years and this is expected to be a major factor contributing to the growth of the welding controllers market in the region.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

The global welding controllers market was fairly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Pangborn Group

Sintokogio, Ltd

Rösler Surface Technology GmbH

Norican Group

Engineered Abrasives Inc.

Wheelabrator

Agtos

Goff Inc.

