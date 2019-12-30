Women’s Swimwear Market Size & Share – Industry Trend and Forecast 2027

Global Women’s Swimwear Market – Introduction

Swimwear is worn during water-based activity such as water skiing, water polo, swimming, surfing, and sun bathing help to avoid skin rashes due to contact with chlorinated water of swimming pools. Swimwear is made from various types of fabrics such as polyester, spandex, nylon, and other blended fibers that offer comfort and elasticity. Swimwear is also worn as semi-casual wear for pool side parties and at outdoor locations such as resorts and restaurants.

Global Women’s Swimwear Market – Competition Landscape

TurboSwim

Founded in 1959, TurboSwim has its headquarters in Badalona, Spain. The company has established itself in designing, manufacturing, and distributing wide-ranging product varieties of water sports products and garments. The company also provides customized products according to customer requirement. TurboSwim has a presence in over 45 countries with particular focus on Europe and the U.S.

TYR SPORT. INC.

Incorporated in 1985, TYR SPORT. INC. is based in Huntington Beach, California, U.S. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing equipment and apparel for triathletes and swimmers. TYR SPORT. INC. designs its products for water polo, aqua fitness, swimming, cycling, triathlon, and running.

Nike, Inc.

Nike, Inc. with experience of over 55 years, based in Washington, Oregon, U.S., is the largest and leading manufacturer and supplier of footwear, equipment, apparel (including swear wear), other accessories, and services. The company offers its products and services to men, women, boys, and girls and has a global presence.

D&J Sports Inc.

Incorporated in 1992, D&J Sports Inc. is located in Dallas, Texas, U.S. The company is active in designing and manufacturing swimming products and apparel. Apart from selling its own manufactured products, D&J Sports Inc. also provides products of numerous brands such as TYR, Speedo, Nike, Dolfin, and Arena on its website. The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Pennsylvania and Texas.

Speedo International Limited

Founded in 1910, Speedo International Limited has its head office in Nottingham, U.K. and is involved in manufacturing swimwear and swimming-related accessories. The company has become a global brand with offices all across the globe and products sold in 177 countries.

Major companies functioning in the global women’s swimwear market includes Nike, Inc., TYR SPORT. INC., Speedo International, Leisure Holdings (Arena Swimwear), Victoria’s Secret, Delfina Swimwear, AgonSwim.com, Shoalo, Nozone Clothing, adidas America Inc., HARDCORESPORT, H2OTOGS, Dolfin Swimwear, Adolph Kiefer & Associates, LLC, D&J Sports, TurboSwim, La Perla, PEI Licensing, Inc., Q Swimwear, and Seafolly.

The market is highly competitive and consolidated due to the presence of a large number of vendors. Key players are focusing on enhancing their productivity to expand their topographical reach and increase their customer base. Manufacturers are focusing on quality, price, and brand to deal with their competitors and gain significant share in the women’s swimwear market in the coming years.

Global Women’s Swimwear Market – Driver

Growing Preference for Swimming as a Sport

The global women’s swimwear market is driven by several factors, for instance, increasing interest among women to participate in water sports. Moreover, increase in health awareness across the globe is boosting the women’s swimwear market. Swimming is considered a healthy and low-impact sport activity, which offers various physical and mental benefits. It provides a full body workout, as it uses all muscles of the body. Additionally, swimming helps alleviate stress, improves muscle strength, and builds endurance. It also helps improve the cardiovascular system and cholesterol levels. These factors are projected to drive the demand for women’s swimwear globally during the forecast years.