360 Degree Selfie Camera Market Trends and Analysis Growth by 2025

Global 360 Degree Selfie Camera Market:Snapshot

The global demand for 360 Degree camera is increasing since it can instantly capture an entire scene rather than having to frame a picture or point the lens in the direction required. 360 degree cameras are also in demand on account of the growing desire to feel a place at a greater level, similar to feeling being teleported to another place. 360 degree camera has opened the Supreme possibilities of growth opportunities where in it is Instagram friendly apart from others. 360 degree cameras can combine images of two fisheye style lenses into a single video or photo which is spherical. Moreover, this spherical photo is emerging as a new kind of selfie because the photographer can also be in the shot always.

With social apps such as Facebook and YouTube supporting 360 degree videos, this market is anticipated to grow. However, the market will be slowed down by the restricted intake of virtual reality headsets by people. While the developments in 360 degree cameras maybe hi, the software development still remains not up to the mark. The picture quality and video resolution are also expected to pose a challenge for the 360 degree cameras Market. In addition to this, usability barriers are also hindering the growth of the market. The snapping of 360-degree photos are not as easy as snapping of a regular shot. On a bright note however, the high price of 360 degree cameras is becoming less of a barrier as the disposable income of the people are rising and the willingness to spend lavishly on good quality cameras is also increasing. The popularity and friend of selfies and photographs will ensure that the uptake of 360 degree cameras increases in the near future.

Global 360 Degree Selfie Camera Market: Overview

With the onset of the 3 dimensional and 4 dimensional cameras, technology has taken a new turn towards a brighter future. As each new technology is being launched, the expectation of consumers is also increasing with each passing day. The emergence of 360 degree selfie camera is one of the pioneering discoveries for the upcoming advanced technology league. Most 360 cameras are launched for the purpose of capturing a completely flat image with particularly no dimensionality. But recently a new breed of cameras have been launched for the purpose of taking selfies with the luxury of a 360 degree view. It also provides virtual reality solutions and are also capable of recording more pixels and present a video which is high in resolution. These cameras are expected to trigger competition in the virtual reality cameras and 3D cameras market with competitive potential.

The market is expected to witness a good growth in the years ahead with many developers and innovators striving to bring up new designs and innovations. Stream on and to the skies are some of the most noteworthy features of these 360 degree selfie cameras. With the falling price and prominence taking flight of these cameras, Kodak, the leading camera developer came up with the 360 degree Pixma camera and mounted it on the a 3DR drone.

Global 360 Degree Selfie Camera Market: Trends and Prospects

The global market for 360 degree selfie camera is projected to witness a significant growth in the years yet to come with the importance of these camera taking flight. The growing penetration of VR or virtual reality headsets is expected to drive the global market for 360 degree selfie camera over the coming years. With the gaming market witnessing high demand for the virtual reality headsets. Thus, the production and adoption of 360 degree virtual reality headsets and cameras is expected to rise exponentially in the global level. It also involves synchronized sight and sound for users to gain a real life experience. With the number of VR gamers increasing in number, the demand for these sets will also increase. The 360 degree selfie camera will witness a good demand from the rising number of people travelling and willing capture the background view along with their own picture.

Global 360 Degree Selfie Camera Market: Market Potential

The leading players in the market are incessantly striving to obtain a competitive edge over each other by developing high-end products. Moto has announced an event at the end of July where it is expected to announce a fleet of new products. Among the plethora of new devices, GoPro-style, a 360 degree action camera is one of the main focus.

Global 360 Degree Selfie Camera Market: Regional Overview

Region-wise, the market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World. North America is expected to emerge as a prominent region supporting the growth of the market owing to the presence of leading players in the region. The growing number of virtual reality gamers is also a reason behind the superb potential the region has to offer. The adoption of the industry giants present in the region is further expected to bolster the growth of the market in the years to come.

Global 360 Degree Selfie Camera Market: Vendor Landscape

Though the market has a limited number of international brands, the development of advanced technology products by them is expected to increase the competition in the years ahead. Some of the leading players are Samsung, GoPro, Nikon, and LG Electronics.

