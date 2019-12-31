Air Knife Systems Market Development, Trends, Segmentations Analysis 2027

Air Knife Systems Market – Introduction

Air knife is a type of tool used to blow off liquids and debris from products, as they travel on conveyors. Air knife system is used as the first step to recursive recycling process. Air knife system separates smaller particles from components. These particles are used for post manufacturing parts drying and conveyor cleaning. The air knife system consists of a sheet of laminar airflow. This sheet needs to possess features such as high-intensity and uniformness. Air knife systems help perform functions such as controlling the thickness of liquids, creating a down force to help in mechanical bonding for material surfaces, and removing foreign particles and liquids.

Air Knife Systems Market – Competitive Landscape

In September 2018, SolvAir Limited, a manufacturer of energy efficient air solutions, announced the launch of ‘Integrated Air Control.’ The new product carries additional features. For instance, it provides variable performance control of the blower output. It also simplifies the electrical installation of the blower and reduces electrical installation costs for labor and equipment.

Sonic Air Systems

Founded in 1990, Sonic Air Systems is situated in Brea, California, the U.S. The company designs, manufactures, and sells air knife system, HEPA filters, centrifugal industrial blowers, and other accessories used in static control, cooling, coating control, air or gas handling The company manufactures air knife systems for various industries including food & beverages, automotive, civil engineering, defense, construction materials, medical devices, metal forming & fabrication, metal finishing, petrochemical, pharmaceuticals, wire & cable, textiles, tire & rubber, and electronics.

SolvAir Limited

Established in 2003, SolvAir Limited is located in Ipswich, England. The company manufactures and produces a wide range of energy efficient air solutions. Its air knife systems are used across various manufacturing industries for cleaning, drying, and blow-off applications. SolvAir Limited offers a wide range of products such as air knife blowers, eco-blow, packaging drying systems, powerdry, Aria-Pak packages, and ionized air systems. The company operates through various industry segment such as food & beverages, industrial & electronics, automotive & aerospace, and rubber & plastics.

Simco-Ion

Founded in 1936, Simco-Ion is situated in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, the U.S. The company manufactures and sells static control equipment and other related products. It offers numerous products under the static neutralizing systems segment such as static eliminators, power supplies, ionizing blowers, in-line ionizers/conveyostat, ionizing guns-nozzles, instrumentation-metering, and air knives/blow-off systems.

Key players operating in the global air knife systems market include Raico Engineers, Air Control Industries Ltd, Spraying Systems Co., Axton Products, Paxton Products, EXAIR Corporation, Summit Dynamics, Inc., and Nexgen Drying Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Air Knife Systems Market Dynamics

Rise in Demand for Energy Efficient Blow-off Drying Systems in Manufacturing Industry Boosting Air Knife Systems Market

Currently, one of the major challenge for manufacturing industry is drying the parts after the post-wash, prepaint cycles and pretreatment, thus for reducing the drying cost demand for air knife system market is expected to increase in the next few years. Implementation of effective blow-off drying is another way to reduce drying costs. Advancement in air knife systems makes drying more efficient, and increases the coverage area of low pressure multi-nozzle system. This, in turn, is further projected to boost the global demand for air knife systems. Additionally, increase in demand for reducing the energy consumption is anticipated to augment the global market. This is primarily because blower-driven high-velocity nozzles or air knives alone on simple part geometries can reduced total drying energy by more than 75% as compared compressed air or to heater tunnels.

Lack of Awareness about Benefits of Air Knife Systems to Hamper Market

Lack of awareness about the benefits of air knife systems is a major factor anticipated to hamper the market. High cost of air knife systems is also estimated to adversely affect the demand for air knife systems in the next few years.

