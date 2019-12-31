Anesthesia Disposables Market: Analysis and Research Report by Experts 2027

Global Anesthesia Disposables Market: Introduction

Anesthesia is a medical treatment which causes a temporary loss of sensation in patients. Surgical procedures are usually performed by inducing anesthesia in order to prevent pain. Anesthesia disposables are single-use, portable, and easy-to-use devices that prevent the risk of infections in patients. Anesthesia disposables are majorly employed during surgical procedures in a variety of settings including intensive care units, surgical centers, operating rooms, and pain clinics. Laryngoscopes, anesthesia masks, endotracheal tubes, and resuscitators are some of the commonly used anesthesia disposables.

Global Anesthesia Disposables Market: Competitive Landscape

Medline Industries, Inc.

Founded in 1966, Medline Industries, Inc. is a prominent privately-held company that manufactures and distributes medical supplies with patient-centered solutions, services, and expertise across the continuum of care. The company also offers products for wound care, urology, ostomy care, incontinence care, skin health, and infection prevention. Medline Industries, Inc. has offices in 20 countries across the globe. Furthermore, the company has an expanding network of over 50 distribution centers worldwide, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

SunMed

SunMed is a leading company specialized in the manufacture and distribution of high quality medical devices that are utilized in hospitals and health care facilities across the globe. Its portfolio includes anesthesia, airway management, respiratory, diagnostics, resuscitation/ ventilation, oxygen delivery, and surgical care products. The company caters to the health care industry in more than 40 countries across the globe.

Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex Incorporated is a leading global player primarily engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and supplying disposable or single-use medical devices. The company’s portfolio offers solutions in the field of vascular and interventional access, home care, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, OEM, and respiratory care. It offers products to hospitals and health care providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care through direct sales or distributors.

Other prominent players operating in the global anesthesia disposables market are Ambu, Medline Industries, Inc., Smiths Medical, GE Healthcare, Westmed Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, GPC Medical, Vyaire Medical, Inc., and Sharn Anesthesia. The leading players are focused on innovative product launch as well as merger & acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio and cater to the large customer base across the globe.

Global Anesthesia Disposables Market: Dynamics

Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Globally Drives Market

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is a key factor driving the anesthesia disposables market. Various chronic diseases such as diabetes, chronic kidney diseases (CKD), cancer, cardiovascular disorders, chronic respiratory diseases (CRD), and neurological disorders are leading causes of deaths across the globe. According to International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), more than 14.1 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2012 and the global burden is estimated to grow by 21.7 million new cancer cases by the end of 2030. Rise in burden due to chronic diseases would fuel the need for treatment and therapies among patients. This is likely to lead to increase in number of surgical procedures. For instance, according to American College of Cardiology Foundation, approximately 371,000 Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2014 coupled with 3,244 heart transplants in 2017. This is expected to generate higher demand for anesthesia disposables in the next few years.

Rise in Geriatric Population to Boost Market

Rise in geriatric population suffering from chronic disorders across the globe is another factor boosting the anesthesia disposables market. Based on the United Nations Report in 2017, the number of geriatric population, aged 60 years and above, is expected to rise two-fold by 2050. The number is projected to reach 2.1 billion, an increase from 962 million in 2017. Moreover, an increase in baby boomer population vulnerable to a wide range of respiratory disorders including sleep apnea, chronic obstructive respiratory disease (COPD), and asthma has been observed. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for anesthesia disposables during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate Market and Asia Pacific to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunity

Increase in number of surgeries performed, owing to high prevalence of chronic diseases, is a major factor anticipated to boost the demand for anesthesia disposables in the U.S. Moreover, American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) has created awareness and educated patients about anesthesia in the U.S. This is another factor propelling the anesthesia disposables market in the country. An estimated 40 million anesthetics are administered to patients undergoing surgery in the U.S. every year. This is likely to boost the market in North America. Large baby boomer population, high prevalence of respiratory disorders, and rise in cardiac surgeries performed in developing countries such as India and China are the key factors augmenting the anesthesia disposables market in Asia Pacific.

