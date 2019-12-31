Anti-money Laundering Service Market – Global Industry To Gain Significant Market Share During 2019-2025

Financial institutions including banks seek anti-money laundering (AML) services for meeting their diverse regulatory compliance needs, with focus on mitigating the risk in AML environments. In face of burgeoning transactions globally, AML regulations are becoming stricter than before. Evolving domestic and international AML acts has helped increase the pace of the market growth over the past several years. AML providers are constantly expanding their infrastructures particularly AML software and adding new approaches to their armamentarium to meet the changing clients’ needs. Key infrastructures they focus on are currency transaction reporting (CTR), customer identity management, and compliance management. Growing numbers of AML programs have helped the market expand its outlook. During the assessment period of 2019-2025 the market is expected to rise at a healthy clip.
In 2018, the global Anti-money Laundering Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Anti-money Laundering Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-money Laundering Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Thomson Reuters
Fiserv
SAS
SunGard
Experian
ACI Worldwide
Tonbeller
Bankers Toolbox
Nice Actimize
CS&S
Ascent Technology Consulting
Cellent Finance Solutions
Verafin
EastNets
AML360
Aquilan
AML Partners
Truth Technologies
Safe Banking Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transaction Monitoring Software
Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software
Customer Identity Management Software
Compliance Management Software
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Tier 1 Financial Institution
Tier 2 Financial Institution
Tier 3 Financial Institution
Tier 4 Financial Institution
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Anti-money Laundering Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Anti-money Laundering Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
