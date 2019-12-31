Anti-Roll Bar Links Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast Analysis 2024

Anti-Roll Bar Links Market: Introduction

Suspension systems in vehicles have one main responsibility – improving the ride with regards to handling, comfort and safety. To accomplish this, a perfect design is needed, which incorporates three aspects namely, mass spring damper system between the wheels and the vehicle body, a high sprung- to-unsprung mass ratio and an anti-roll bar. Anti-Roll Bar, also called as anti-sway or stabilizer bar or sway bar or torsion bar, is a component of the suspension system used in automobiles. It reduces the body roll of the automobile during sharp cornering or irregularities over road. They were introduced in the 1950s and started to appear in passenger cars since then. There are different types of anti-roll bars – Adjustable bars and MacPherson struts.

Adjustable anti-roll bars are used in racing cars, which allow the alteration of the stiffness suitable for different situations without the need to change the entire bar. MacPherson struts, a more common type of strut suspension is seen in many modern automobiles. The anti-roll bar connects the left and the right wheels of a car with the help of short lever arms connected by torsion spring. Reduction in the vehicle’s body lean and tuning of the handling and balance of the vehicle are the two main functions of the anti-roll bar.

Anti-Roll Bar Links Market: Growth Drivers

Anti-roll bars improve the tracking, which enables safe and comfortable drive during sharp cornering and the handling of an automobile. They also help in minimising body roll. Increasing demand for passenger cars coupled with the awareness regarding safety and proper handling has resulted in increased manufacturing of vehicles along with new technologies and systems to control and regulate anti-roll bars. Passenger vehicles are likely to show huge potential in the global anti-roll bar links market. New technologies in vehicle suspension have triggered evolution in the anti-roll bar concept; thereby contributing to the growth of the global anti-roll bar links market.

Anti-Roll Bar Links Market: Key Regions

Considering the global landscape, different regions (mentioned below) have been identified as the key regions in the global anti-roll bar links market.

North America – the purchasing behavior of the population in North America is increasing with respect to passenger cars. This has propelled automotive companies to manage the increasing demands of the people by increasing the production of automobiles, especially in Canada and the U.S, owing to which this region is likely to be the leading region in the global anti-roll bar links market. Europe – recovery from the recession in Europe in 2008 coupled with the low interest rates offered on car loans has increased the purchasing of cars thereby giving a boost to the automobile industry in Eastern and Western Europe; consequently increasing the demand for anti-roll bars and hence favoring the global anti-roll bar links market making Europe a runner up in the global market. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan – India and China are the main countries from a development standpoint; this has resulted in developing factories in different domains such as aviation, automobiles and electronics and has encouraged the demand for anti-roll bars thereby spurring the growth rate of APEJ’s anti-roll bar links market. Japan – Japan, similar to European regions, has also witnessed increased purchase of automobiles owing to better car loans with low interest rates, thereby propelling the increased demand for anti-roll bars Middle East and Africa – this region is expected to witness slow growth rate in the global anti-roll bar links market.

Anti-Roll Bar Links Market: Key Players

The key market players in the global anti-roll bar links market are YURONG Spring, SwayTec, Sogefi, Benteler International AG, ADDCO and Hyundai.

