Apple Pomace Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2027

Apple pomace is a residue product of the manufacturing industry of Apple products which was usually being dumped in running water or outside the factories. The value-added product which merely goes waste is a good source of vital elements such as protein, fiber, iron, calcium and others. Little efforts have been made on the utilization of apple pomace and are now being used for the development of fuel, fertilizer, animal feed. It is also being used in the food and beverage industry in the production of jam, jelly, spread, flour, biscuits, cookies, soft drinks, vinegar and several other products. Apple pomace is used as a raw material to produce pectin, ethanol, citric acid, lactic acid and other enzymes. Application of apple pomace helps us to reduce the environment pollution which is caused by throwing away the apple pomace and is also helping us to reduce huge economic loss. Apple pomace being biodegradable in nature with high biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), disposal of apple pomace into the environment causes pollution, necessitating the efforts to find out the appropriate solution to this problem. Various countries and manufacturers of apple products are focusing to solve the problem of apple pomace and therefore is standardizing methods and technologies to utilize apple pomace efficiently. Globally, the market of fruit pomace is significantly growing, which is expected to boost the growth of apple pomace market. As apple being the most favored fruit, it is used in multiple ways all over the globe and therefore the products with apple pomace, containing the same flavor and nutritional value is expected to be appreciated by consumers.

Increased Demand from Food and Beverage Industry Fostering the Market of Apple Pomace

Traditionally apple pomace was utilized as cattle feed due to rapid spoilage of wet apple pomace. Apple pomace contains carbohydrate, protein and other vital elements and therefore efforts have been put forward to utilize apple pomace in preparation of edible products. Various researchers have worked over the technology to prepare dry apple pomace powder. This apple pomace powder is being used by manufacturers of bakery products mainly bread, confectionery, and other jam, jellies. Apple pomace is rich in fiber content and hence is wieldy being used in the manufacturing of multiple dietary supplements. Researchers suggested that apple pomace can help in coping the reductions in fossil fuel and is expected to make a significant contribution to the energy budgets. Apple pomace is also being used to extract pectin and carotenoids. The microbial transformation of apple pomace provides valuable products such as biogas, butanol, ethanol, citric acid, and others. The fermentation process of apple pomace provides various sugars like glucose, fructose, and sucrose.

Apple pomace Market: Key Players

The key market players operating in apple pomace market GreenField Sp. z o.o. Sp.k, Qindao CTC Feed Corp., Lingbao Xinyuan Fruit Industry Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Zhongtian Forage Co., Ltd., Marshall Ingredients, Aakash Chemicals.

