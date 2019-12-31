Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market – Company Strategy, Product Portfolio and Recent Developments For 2019

Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market: Introduction

The ability of artificial intelligence (AI) to learn and adapt accordingly has brought it to the fore today. As AI not just acts without human intervention but also pulls accurate outcomes from a large amount of data, it is much more beneficial for data-driven industries, such as accounting and finances. While the demand for AI is increasing manifolds in digital marketing and finance, the accounting market is also reporting its widespread usage in their applications.

This research study on the global artificial intelligence in accounting market evaluates the trends and prospects at length to present a comprehensive report to readers. It also analyses the performance of the main market segments and their effects on the overall development of this market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market: Competitive Analysis & Notable Developments

With a number of players competing to gain prominence, the global artificial intelligence in accounting market is demonstrating a highly fragmented business landscape. Some of the key participants in this market are:

Microsoft

Xero

Intuit

IBM

Google

EY

Deloitte

KPMG

MindBridge Analytics

These players are taking up various organic and inorganic strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships and product development to remain in this competition. A few notable developments by key players in the artificial intelligence in accounting market are as follows:

Recently, Xero showcased advanced versions of its AI products to assist bookkeepers and accountants in running their businesses efficiently. The new portfolio features a reinvented version of Xero accounting app, which is specially designed to help local small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs). With this, the company aims at expanding its network among the domestic markets.

In another event, Xero announced its partnership with the U.S.-based online bank, Novo. The integration of the company with the digital banking platform is aimed at developing Xero’s presence in the financial market.

