Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market – Emerging Players Setting The Stage For The Long Term

Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market: Overview

The global automated breach and attack simulation market is expected to witness significant growth mainly due to the growing risks of cyberattacks. These attacks are growing steadily not only in numbers but in variety and strength as well.

According to the findings of a research led by Ponemon Institute and sponsored by IBM Security, nearly US$3.86 mn on average was the cost of data breachin 2018. Almost US$ 148 was the average cost for each of the stolen or lost data containing confidential and sensitive information. Ponemon Institute is a research organization conducting studies on information security policies, data protection, and privacy.

Transparency Market Research offers an in-depth analysis of the global automated breach and attack simulation market. The study elucidates the opportunities, challenges, market drivers, competitive landscape, and quantitative insights, which offer vital suggestions to market players on successful strategies.

Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market: Notable Developments

Global automated breach and attack simulation market has undergone key developments over the past decade, and a few of these developments are:

In March 2019, BlackBerry Cylance and AttackIQ have entered into a partnership that will provide a solution for organizations looking to ensure that endpoint security solutions are optimized for maximum protection. It is also expected to offer constant protection against the various security threats.

Some of the prominent leaders of the global automated breach and attack simulation marketare:

XM Cyber

eSecureVisio

AttackIQ

Whitehax

DXC Technology

