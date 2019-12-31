Automotive Canister Analysis And Demand With Forecast Overview To 2026

The automotive canister is a device that is used in the vehicle emission control system. The canister absorbs the vaporized fuel in the carburetor and fuel tank and harmful carbon emissions passing through vehicle exhaust in order to reduce emission. The vaporized fuel absorbed by the canister is recirculated to the engine combustion chamber. The operation of canister is controlled by the power train control module. As the engine starts, a vacuum is created inside the canister and subsequently, the vaporized particles are absorbed by the canister.

Several governments are emphasizing on vehicle emission control and implementation of stringent emission norms in order to control emission in order to meet the Paris Climate Accord, which was signed by 195 countries. Implementation of stringent regulations is primarily driving the global automotive canister market. Countries such as India, China, Germany, France, and Brazil have announced a ban over diesel powered vehicles, which is expected to come into effect in the near future. Considering the rapid increase in the global temperature, 195 countries signed an agreement in 2016, in order to control emission at the country level. The agreement is known as Paris Climate Accord, which aims at maintaining the global average temperature rise well below 2 degree Celsius. Governments of several countries are taking major steps in order to honor the agreement, which is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers of automotive canisters. Moreover, increased demand for higher vehicle efficiency and downsizing of vehicle components are fueling the demand for automotive canister.

Rapidly expanding electric vehicle market is a key restraint of the automotive canister market. Canisters are effective in fuel powered vehicles. Battery electric vehicles, which are witnessing a rapid demand, do not require a canister, as they do not use fuel.

The global automotive canister market can be segmented based on absorbing material, fuel type, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography. Based on absorbing material, the automotive canister market can be classified into four segments. Activated carbon powder is proven to be a highly effective material for absorption of hydrocarbons. In terms of fuel type, the market is segmented into two segments. Gasoline fuel is highly evaporative, which results in more amount of vapor production. In case of gasoline fuel, about 15% to 20% of the total emission is caused due to vehicle fuel evaporation. Therefore, in case of gasoline fuel, a canister is used in the tank as well as for the exhaust gasses.

In terms of vehicle type, the market can be segmented into two major segments. There are huge number of passenger vehicles operating on gasoline fuel. Therefore, the passenger vehicle segment accounts for a major share of the market, in terms of revenue. In terms of sales channel, the automotive canister market can be divided into two segments. The canister requires frequent replacement. Generally, an OEM-fitted canister is replaced by an aftermarket canister. Higher aftermarket prices, need of periodic replacement, and stringent emission norms are driving the aftermarket segment of the automotive canister market.

In terms of region, the automotive canister market can be segmented into five prominent regions. Countries from Europe and North America are well aware about the impact of emissions and are focused on emission reduction. Consequently, these regions witnessed a high demand for automotive canisters. Governing bodies of several countries from Europe and North America have implemented stringent emission norms, which in turn is fueling the demand for automotive canisters in order to comply with regulations.

Stringent government regulations, demand for vehicle efficiency, and increased awareness about necessity of reducing vehicle emission have offered lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the automotive canister market, which comprise Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, JACOBI CARBONS GROUP, A. KAYSER AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS GmbH, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Stant Corporation, Perko Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH.

