Automotive Touch Sensor Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2026

A touch sensor is capable of sensing and recording physical touch on the touch screen or other equipment. Touch sensors are able to perform different tasks based on different types of touch. Automotive touch sensors are a revolutionary development in the automotive industry. A touch sensor replaces mechanical switches in order to avoid wear and tear. Touch sensing buttons and touch sensing technology can be witnessed at several places in an automobile such as navigation display, infotainment system, and component operating buttons.

Rise in vehicle electrification coupled with an increase in demand for sophisticated technologies is driving the automotive touch sensor market. The primary purpose of a touch sensor is to receive input in order to perform the desired task. Sophisticated technologies that are employed in vehicles witnessed a significant demand, as these provide ease of operation and enhance the esthetic appeal of vehicles. Mechanical devices that are utilized instead of touch sensors require frequent replacement, as they are subjected to continuous wear and tear. Increasing demand for vehicle comfort is another key driver of the automotive touch sensor market

Possibility of malfunction and higher cost are major restraints of the automotive touch sensor market. Electronic components are likely to experience malfunction, and they are unable to perform the desired task precisely. The cost of the system becomes much higher than that of a mechanical system, as a touch sensor requires several electronic components for performing the desired operation.

The global automotive touch sensor market can be segmented based on type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the automotive touch sensor market can be divided into five segments. Surface capacitive sensors witnessed a rise in demand, as they are inexpensive and easy to handle. Demand for projected capacitive sensors follows surface capacitive sensors. These sensors are able to function even through surgical or thin cotton gloves.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive touch screen market can be classified into two prime segments. Demand for touch sensors witnessed rapid increase in passenger vehicles, owing to the rapid increase in demand for enhancement in sophistication and esthetic appeal of the vehicle. Rising demand for luxury vehicles is fueling the demand for automotive touch screen.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive touch screen market is split into two segments. Several automakers have touch sensors and touch screens incorporated in their vehicles. While several vehicle owners prefer to install touch sensor-based technologies from the aftermarket.

In terms of region, the automotive touch sensor market is divided into five prominent regions. North America and Europe comprise countries with higher per capita income, well-developed road infrastructure, and hence, witness increased demand for vehicle sophistication. Consequently, the rate of adoption of advanced technologies is significantly high across these two regions. Europe a leading market for automotive touch sensor, followed by North America.

Key players operating in the global automotive touch screen market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, TouchNetix Limited, Neonode, Peratech Holdco Limited, Fujitsu Microelectronics Europe GmbH, and Nissha Co., Ltd. Touch sensors are being widely employed in the automotive industry. Increasing demand for advanced vehicle technologies across China and other countries in Asia Pacific and the availability of electronic components at lower prices in China, are likely to offer lucrative opportunities for key market players operating in the global automotive touch sensor market.

