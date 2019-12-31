Autonomous Trains Components Market Outlook, Key Segment and Forecast from 2017-2025 | Key players: Thales Group, Alstom S.A., Hitachi Ltd., Bombardier Transportation

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Autonomous Trains Components Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025. According to the report, the global autonomous trains components market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 8.0 % during the forecast period.

In railway transport systems, autonomous trains are a highly sophisticated technology, which offers a significantly less polluting and economical mode of transportation. Therefore, governments of various nations are focusing on the development of autonomous trains. Adoption of automation in trains is likely to boost the autonomous trains components market during the forecast period due to rising government support. Key drivers of the autonomous trains components market are increasing demand for safety, reduction in pollution, and government support.

Currently, in emerging autonomous trains, operations are monitored and controlled automatically. Even critical decisions such as when to run and stop the train are decided by the automated control system, without any human intervention. Autonomous trains are also equipped with an automatic train protection (ATP) system that has the ability to automatically stop at signals and serves the purpose of speed control, resulting in increased safety and reliability. Autonomous trains are equipped with advance electronic appliances and onboard computer systems in order to provide accurate information about position, speed, and time. The data is collected from sensors that are monitored at control rooms, which in turn enables the autonomous system to make an informed decision.

Rising urbanization in developing countries is boosting the demand for faster and economical trains. This, in turn, is fueling the adoption and incorporation of autonomous trains. Considering these factors, governments across the globe are focusing on adoption of automation in trains. This can be witnessed from the increasing number of rail transit systems. Autonomous trains are expected to witness significant growth owing to their wide variety of applications, which includes metros, subway, and monorails.

Based on components, the LiDAR module segment dominated the autonomous trains components market, and accounted for a prominent share of the market, in terms of revenue. The LiDAR module is a key component of the autonomous train, which performs the function of recognizing obstacles or objects. Emphasis of governments on safer and economical mode of transportation, in order to cater to the demand for efficient transportation, is boosting the autonomous train components market with more reliable and superior components.

