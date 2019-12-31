Biodegradable Products to Lead Demand from Chelating Agents Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR), a market intelligence company based in the U.S., has published a new research report on the global chelating agents market to add to its extensive market study repository. The report, titled “Chelating Agents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019”, is available for sale on the company website.The TMR report states the global chelating agents market totaled revenue of US$3.59 billion in 2012. In terms of volume, the market was gauged to total 970.0 kilo tons the same year. Displaying a modest 3.2% CAGR between 2013 and 2019, the global chelating agents market is estimated to reach US$4.48 billion by 2019.Chelating agents are organic molecules that have the ability to bond with metal ions in more than one form, which adds stability and prevents the harmful effects of metal ions. Due to such properties, chelating agents are used in end user industries such as pulp and paper, cleaning products, and chemical processing, which is mainly driving the global chelating agents market.

Furthermore, certain chelating agents such as sodium gluconates, APCAs, and organophosphates are widely used for water treatment applications. Rapid industrialization and strict government policies for clean and fresh water have opened and expanded growth prospects of the chelating agents market.However, rising environmental perils due to usage of nonbiodegradable chelating agents such as EDTA are restraining the growth of this market. Such concerns have in turn opened new opportunities for chelating agent manufacturers for increased production of biodegradable chelating agents, which is a safer alternative. Biodegradable chelating agents such as gluconates are experiencing increased demand, thus boosting growth of the overall chelating agents market.Amongst all types of chelating agents, APCA registered highest demand and accounted for 39% of the market in 2012. EDTA, NTA, and DTPA, which are APCA-type chelating agents, have a large range of applications such as water treatment, agriculture, pulp and paper, and industrial and household cleaning, among others.

Chelating Agents Market: Product Segment Analysis

APCA

Sodium gluconate

Organophosphonate

Others (Glucoheptonates, citric acid, etc.)

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets