Bone Cement Mixing Devices Market Opportunities by 2019 to 2027

Global Bone Cement Mixing Devices Market – Introduction

Bone cement is paste like substance which is injected as substitute for the missing bone. After certain period it get broken down and eventually get replaced by bone. Bone cement mixing devices are used to improve the strength and mechanical properties of the cement and reduce the risk of cement failure in arthroplasty. These are closed vacuum systems used to reduce porosity of the mixed cement. Combination of different bone cements is used in orthopedic surgery and total hip replacement.

Global Bone Cement Mixing Devices Market – Competitive Landscape

The global bone cement mixing devices market is highly fragmented due to presence of large number of players. A large number of players hold significant share of the market in respective regions. Prominent players operating in the global bone cement mixing devices market are Stryker, Teknimed, Heraeus Holding, Zimmer Biomet, Armstrong Medical, OSARTIS GmbH, and Medline Industries, Inc. These players focus on developing new products. New product launch, approvals, and acquisitions in the past three years have driven the global market. In March 2018, Heraeus Holding introduced new product in PALACOS portfolio along with two mixing systems: PALABOWL and PALAMIX. In October 2017, Stryker acquired VEXIM, a medical device company. This acquisition enabled Stryker to accelerate the expansion of the business globally. In March 2017, Stryker received FDA approval for AutoPlex mixing and delivery system. This system is designed for reduction of fracture and creation of void cellular bone in spine.

Zimmer Biomet

Founded in 1927, Zimmer Biomet is a prominent player in the medical devices market, catering to customers present in the musculoskeletal health care segment. The company manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products; spine, bone healing, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, and dental implants and related surgical products. The company offers a complete portfolio of modern cementing techniques including product of delivery and mixing, pressurization, and bone bed preparation.

Stryker

Established in 1941 and headquartered in Michigan, the U.S., Stryker is a leading medical technology company that provides innovative products and services in the areas of orthopedics, medical & surgical, neurotechnology, and spine. The company offers bone cement mixer under the orthopedic disposable segment.

Teknimed

Founded in 1990, Teknimed engaged in the design, development, and manufacture of products for orthopedics, spine, and sports medicine. Bone cement mixer offered by the company is designed to inject and mix medium viscosity bone cements and is used during bone augmentation procedures.

Global Bone Cement Mixing Devices Market – Dynamics

Surge in obesity and geriatric population

Increasing number of geriartic population and obesity leads to surge in incidence of osteoarthritis in knee joints and hips. Moreover, obesity leads to joint problems such as tear diseases and soft tissue damage. According to the United Nations, by 2050, population aged over 60 is likely to account for 20% of the global population, of these 15% will have osteoarthritis.

Increase in number of minimally invasive procedures

Inclination toward minimally invasive procedures is likely fuel the growth of the global bone cement mixing devices market. Bone cement is widely used in minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of collapsed vertebrae and spinal fracture. Moreover, it has application in vertebroplasty. According to the National Inpatient Sample, an estimated 680,150 total knee replacement and 370,700 total hip replacement procedures were performed in 2014.

