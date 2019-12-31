Brazil Pet Food Market Growing Opportunities 2019-2024

Brazil Pet Food market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2019 to 2024 are profiled in this report.

The Brazilian pet food market was valued at USD 4.93 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.54%, during the forecast period (2019-2024)

The Brazil Pet Food market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Mars Brasil Alimentos Ltda, Nestle Brasil Ltda, Nutriara Alimentos Ltda, Neovia Brazil, Mogiana Alimentos SA, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Cargill Alimentos Ltda (Acquired JM Smucker Operations in Brazil), Royal Canin Do Brasil Industria E Commercio Ltda, PremieRpet Alimentos De Alta Qualidade and others

Scope of the Report

This report defines the market in terms of end users, who purchase pet food. The end users include pet owners. The market is further analyzed and segmented, based on the products type, pricing, animal, ingredients, and sales channel.For the purpose of this report, the pet food purchased by pet owners have been considered for market estimations and forecast.

Key Market Trends

Pet Refinement/ Humanization is Influencing the Purchase Decisions and Therefore is Driving the Market

Pet humanization is a result of rising income, changing demographic patterns, and consumer preferences. There has been a shift toward pet parenting from ownership, which influenced the purchasing decisions of pet products. Furthermore, the rise in income led to more imports of pet foods for retail sale in Brazil. Consumers demand clearly defined, clean labels due to increasing health consciousness for their pets. Currently, pet owners resolute about knowing the food constituent information of the various pet food products. As a result, some pet food companies claim transparency in the sourcing and processing of ingredients. In Brazil, many consumers are turning to dogs and cats for companionship.

Brazil Pet Food Market is segmented by Product into Dry Pet Food, Wet Pet Food, Treat and Snacks and Other Products

The dry pet food segment of the Brazilian pet food market was valued at USD 2.62 billion in 2018 and it is projected to reach a value of USD 4.11 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.8%, during the forecast period. Economy dry dog food used to be the preferred choice due to its low cost, but as disposable income of the Brazilian consumers has increased, they are spending more on convenience, health, and nutrition. The dry dog and cat foods are the most popular pet foods in the Brazilian market, as their price and convenience are attractive to the pet owners of the country.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Brazil Pet Food Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

