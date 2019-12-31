Calcium Nitrate Market Insights, Trends, Volume and Global Review 2019 to 2025

Calcium Nitrate Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025.

Global Calcium Nitrate market size will increase to 4636.7 Million US$ by 2025, from 3847.8 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Calcium Nitrate.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/Calcium Nitrate players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Calcium Nitrate Market: Yara, Sasol, Haifa Chemicals, RLF, URALCHEM, Airedale Chemical, Jiaocheng Chemicals, Yunli Chemical, Tianlong Chemical, Dongxing Chemical, Leixin Chemical and Others.

Yara International has the largest capacity for calcium nitrate. Yara International has announced to expand the capacity by 1600 K MT to 2021. For lots of China calcium nitrate manufacturers, the capacity is between 1100-1300 K MT; as a result, the challenge is fierce. Thus export of calcium nitrate to South Africa and Latin America is better choice.

For the decreased price of raw materials and fierce challenge, price of calcium nitrate of China manufacturers is low. As a result, for many China local suppliers, gross margin is low and below 17% in 2015. Global price was basically stable in the past 3 years. In the future, the price will decrease more and gross margin will be eliminated again.In the future, demand of calcium nitrate will keep stable. The trend is similar to the production of calcium. While for the fierce challenge, price and gross margin will further decrease. Manufacturers are expected to lower cost in a large scale.

This report segments the Global Calcium Nitrate Market on the basis of Types are:

Agricultural Grade

Industrial Grade

Other Types

On the basis of Application , the Global Calcium Nitrate Market is segmented into:

Fertilizer

Refrigerant

Rubber Latex

Regional Analysis for Calcium Nitrate Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Global Calcium Nitrate Market is analyzed across Calcium Nitrate geographies namely: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

