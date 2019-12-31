Cancer Diagnostics Market Global Outlook 2019-2025 :Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Abbott, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Cancer Diagnostics including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Cancer Diagnostics investments from 2019 till 2025.

The global cancer diagnostics market was valued at USD 134.16 billion in 2018. Rising prevalence of cancer and technological advancement in molecular diagnostics together drive the cancer diagnostics market.

Top Companies in the Global Cancer Diagnostics Market: Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Abbott, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Siemens Healthcare, C.R. Bard.

As per the research findings brought forward by the World Health Organization (WHO) 2018, cancer was responsible for the death of 9.6 million people throughout the globe. It is considered as the second largest cause of mortality worldwide. It is estimated that seventy percent of the deaths are occurring in the low and middle income countries. The major risk factors identified for the early prognosis of cancer are excessive tobacco & alcohol consumption, dietary risk, lack of physical activity and high body mass index etc.

The global cancer diagnostics market is further categorized as by technology and application. The technology segment is further classified as imaging, molecular diagnostics, biopsy and others. The application segment is further categorized as breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, skin cancer and others.

In 2018, North America is dominating the regional segment for global cancer diagnostics market with 41.34% share. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to developing healthcare infrastructure and constantly growing medical tourism.

global Cancer Diagnostics market on the basis of Types are :

Platform-based

Instrument-based

On the basis of Application, the Global Cancer Diagnostics market:

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Others

Analyst Commentary :

Prevention of cancer is the most critical aspect under scrutiny worldwide primarily focussing in culminating various efforts in reducing healthcare burden and mortality rate associated with the disease. Healthcare agencies worldwide are being proactive in raising public health awareness which results in early cancer screening and thorough diagnosis. According to the research citings brought forward by World Health Organization (WHO) approximately 30 to 50% cancer cases can be prevented by avoiding risk factors and effective implementation of guidelines pertaining to cancer diagnosis. Researchers throughout the globe hold opinion that many cancer types are curable if diagnosed at an early stage.

Detection of cancer is a multi-step approach, patients often visit oncologists due to repeated occurrence of symptoms. Usually physicians conduct clinical examination and recommend the patients to undergo different types of imaging such as CT scan, MRI, endoscopy, ultrasound etc., Molecular diagnostics are performed to further elucidate the findings encountered in imaging technology regarding cancer. Final confirmation of cancer is given by pathologist after conducting thorough biopsy of tumor cells under investigation.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Cancer Diagnostics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

