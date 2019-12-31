Ceramic Tiles Market to Grow as Rustic Designs Gain Popularity

Interior designing has transcended as an important component of the constructions landscape, and this factor has driven demand within the global ceramic tiles market. The inclination of the masses towards aesthetic designing and interior planning has played a vital role in market growth. Ceramic tiles are preferred by designers who prefer to give a rustic touch to walls and floors. Besides, the use of these tiles has become a common trend across the residential sector. Mosaic designs are in great demand, especially amongst the allied classes. Therefore, the use of ceramic tiles is slated to gather momentum in the years to follow.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that the global ceramic tiles market would accumulate revenues worth US$ 185.71 Bn by 2026-end, rising from a value of 81.50 Bn in 2017. The CAGR of the global ceramic tiles market for the forecast period is tabulated at 9.7%. The humongous growth rate can be attributed to the changing trends in the residential, commercial, and industrial sector.

Advancements in Commercial Planning and Designing

The commercial sector has also become a prominent consumer of ceramic tiles. Increased investments in developing attractive office spaces offers a wide playfield of opportunities for the market vendors. Besides, exotic resorts and restaurants are laid with distinctly-designed tiles made from ceramics. The new practices followed across the constructions industry are encapsulating new materials and technologies. There is tremendous demand for better flooring, especially in the residential and commercial sectors. Therefore, the total volume of revenues within the global ceramic tiles market is set to increase. In the next few decades, the residential and commercial is set to became a source of humongous revenues for ceramic tiles manufacturers.

The industrial sector is also embracing new techniques and technologies for flooring and tiling. Although the use of ceramic tiles in this sector is limited, the ever-evolving nature of this industry shall aid market growth. Industries involving mild operations are more inclined towards the use of ceramic tiles. Furthermore, the importance of studying the physical and chemical composition of ceramics has also given a thrust to market growth. Replacement of existing tiles with freshly designed ceramic tiles has created a plethora of opportunities for market growth.

