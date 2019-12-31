Construction Paints and Coatings Market to Grow at 5.8% CAGR, Growth Highest in APAC, MENA

Transparency Market Research announces the release of a new market report. The report, titled ‘Construction Paints and Coatings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 – 2019’, examines the various regional, product, and application segments of the global construction paints and coatings market and presents forecasts for the market’s growth from 2013 to 2019.The report arrives at the conclusion that the global construction paints and coatings market, worth US$51,620.2 million in 2012, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach a total valuation of US$76,089.2 million by the end of 2019.The global construction paints and coatings market is naturally reliant on the growth of the global construction industry. The construction industry is among the most rapidly expanding industries in current times, thanks to its strong recovery since the economic depression of 2008-09. Residential as well as nonresidential construction is on the up all over the world, thus directly contributing to the global construction paints and coatings market.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional segment of the global construction paints and coatings industry and, in conjunction with Europe, accounted for almost 70% of the global market in 2012. Construction activity is booming in Asia Pacific and is translating to strong growth prospects for the global construction paints and coatings market in APAC.Along with APAC and Europe, the market for construction paints and coatings in the Middle East is also attracting the attention of major industry players, due to the several new government projects coming up in countries such as the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is expected to be a major regional segment in the global construction paints and coatings market’s growth in the coming years.

Major restraints acting upon the global construction paints and coatings market include volatility in prices of petroleum-derived raw materials and increasing stringency of laws minimizing the amount of volatile organic compounds that can be included in paint and coating formulations. The report analyzes the impact of both drivers and restraints acting on the global construction paints and coatings market.Among the various types of paints and coatings in the global market, waterborne paints and coatings led the global construction paints and coatings market in 2012, accounting for a share of close to a third of the market. Other product segments of the global construction paints and coatings market include solvent-borne coatings, high solids/radiation cured paints and coatings, powder coatings, and others. The report presents quantitative forecasts for each of the product segments for the forecast period.

The report also contains a systematic analysis of the competitive landscape of the global construction paints and coatings market. Reliable analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to work out the dynamics of the global construction paints and coatings market’s competitive dynamics. Major market players profiled in the report include BASF SE, AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Asian Paints, and Sherwin-Williams Company.

Segmentation of the Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market:

By product:

High Solids/Radiation Cured

Waterborne coatings

Solvent-borne coatings

Powder coatings

Others

