Corn Bran Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2019-2027

Market Outlook

Corn is a cereal grain which was primarily cultivated by the native people of Southern Mexico. A significant rise in the total production of corn across the globe has been observed, and now has become a staple food in larger parts of the world. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has stated that the total world production of corn or maize in 2017 alone was about 1,134 Mn tonnes. Corn is used widely in the human food to increase the nutritional value, in feed for livestock, in chemicals and biofuel, as a commodity, and many such applications which is making the product popular amongst businesses.

Corn bran is a hard outermost layer of a complete kernel of corn fruit. Corn bran is ideal for adding into the other recipes as a consequence of its bland flavor and light color. Corn bran is very rich in fibre and is used in different types of foods in order to increase the nutritional value of the same. Corn bran is necessary in order to increase the essential fibre levels in the body. Such increasing applications of corn bran have compelled manufacturers to enter into the market, leading to a noteworthy rise in the competition. Corn bran is famous in the North and Latin America, European countries. Asian countries which have the world’s larger population are also shifting their focus towards corn bran.

Rise in Increasing Nutritional Value of Food Products Is Driving the Corn Bran Marketplace at Large

The prime reason which is driving the growth of the corn bran market is that there is a significant rise in increasing the overall nutritional value of food products in almost all parts of the world. Companies and manufacturers of corn bran are striving to provide better nutritional value to its consumers, which is helping to driving the corn bran market. The corn bran market is also getting driven by the popularity of corn and its versatile applications in nutraceutical industry. Moreover, there is a significant rise in making various blends and mixtures in the food products which is supporting the growth of the corn bran market. People in most parts of the world are conscious about providing nutritional products to their cattle and livestock which is subjected to help the corn bran market to raise at a global level. Corn bran provides various applications in the overall food and beverages industry such as bakery, confectionary and snacks among others which is driving the growth of the market.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure here

Global Corn Bran Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the corn bran market are Ingredion Incorporated, Honeyville, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, The Good Scents Company, Grain Millers, Inc., Didion, Inc., Sunflakes Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Bester Feed & Grain (Pty) Ltd., Prorich Agro Foods, Vallabh Snacks Private Limited., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Tereos Syral S.A.S, and many more like these.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Market participants in the corn bran market have opportunities such as developing the applications of corn bran by performing and investing in vast and continuous research and development. The rise of the online retail format provides numerous opportunities to the corn bran market participants across the globe. Moreover, instance such as consumers being conscious about their food choices, consumers’ rising per capita income and their ability and willingness to try new products, provides market participants with a huge opportunity in the corn bran market. Corn bran is a great source of fibers. Changing lifestyles and food habits are decreasing fibre levels and overall nutritional level in the human body. This provides entering and existing market participants great opportunities in the corn bran market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets