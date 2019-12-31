Damping pads Market Overview and Scope 2025

Damping pads are easy to install on the bottom of a baseplate which acts in compression. These are widely used for stack and serves to raise the damping of stack structure and reduce the wind induced vibration on the stack. Also, damping pads help to increase the flexibility of the base which enables marginally higher the lateral deflections is subjected to along wind loadings. It also restricts to pass oil and other solvents. The temperature range of damping pads is from approx. 22 F to 200 F and these are cost efficient. The damping pads are widely used for automation control and normally require adhesive to install. The damping pads are also majorly used on conveyor systems, pneumatic, electromechanical and hydraulic drives, luggage and transport belts as well as on linear carriages.

Global Damping pads Market: Dynamics

The key driving factor of the global damping pads market is significantly growing automotive industry, owing to the high demand of damping pads for automation control. The macroeconomic factors such as emerging countries include China, Brazil, and India which helps to grow damping pads market at a rapid rate across the globe. Robust growth in the manufacturing industry is one the major factor which drives the growth of global damping pads market due to increasing demand of industrial machines across the globe. Moreover, global damping pads market is majorly driven by healthcare & pharmaceuticals due to their high demand in electronic medical equipment. Another key driving factor of global damping pads market is rapidly growing industrialization across the globe.

Furthermore, robust growth food & beverage industry is one the major driving factor of global damping pads market, attributed to their high demand for automation in the production of food & beverage. Global damping pads market is majorly driven by chemical industry due to high demand in automated machines across the globe. More than 200 F temperature cannot be tolerated by damping pads which are a major restraining factor that may hinder the growth of damping pads market across the globe. Adjustable vibration absorbers are the key trend of global damping pads market due to highly preferred for use in various machines across the globe. Viscoelastic PUR-material is used to manufacture of damping pads which are the key trend of the global damping pads market.

Global Damping pads Market: Segmentation

Global damping pads market can be segmented by application type, distribution channel type, and region type

Global damping pads market can be segmented by application type as follows:

Compressors

Conveyors

Motors

Power/impact presses

Pumps

Diesel generators

Fans

Global damping pads market can be segmented by distribution channel type as follows

OEM

E-commerce

Distributors/Wholesalers

