Defibrillator Pads Market: Global Segments, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Global Defibrillator Pads Market: Introduction

Defibrillators are devices that restore normal heartbeats by sending an electric pulse or shock to the heart. They are used to prevent or correct arrhythmia i.e. uneven heartbeats or too slow or too fast heartbeats. Defibrillators can also restore normal heartbeats if the heart suddenly stops. These are largely used in case of sudden cardiac arrest. Defibrillation pads are employed to facilitate cardioversion and defibrillation. For proper functioning of a defibrillator, gel pads are required. Some defibrillator pads also allow ECG monitoring and external pacing.

Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/defibrillator-pads-market.html

Defibrillator pads are employed to reduce transthoracic impedance when paddles are applied directly to the chest wall to deliver a shock. Defibrillator pads are available for both children and adults. They are useful in the treatment of life-threatening arrhythmia. For proper functioning of defibrillators, automated external defibrillator (AED) pads are required. They are attached directly to the chest of the patient with sudden cardiac arrest. Through these pads, a shock is delivered to the heart.

Need an Overview of the Report on Defibrillator Pads Market? Ask for the Brochure here

Global Defibrillator Pads Market: Competition Landscape

The global defibrillator pads market is highly fragmented, owing to presence of major players in the market. Key players operating in the global market include Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, 3M, Medline Industries, Inc., Welch Allyn, CONMED Corporation, Cardinal Health, Cardiac Science Corporation, and ZOLL Medical Corporation.

Development of new and innovative products, strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are some of the key strategies adopted by major players operating in the market. For instance, in November 2012, Nihon Kohden Corporation acquired Defibtech, LLC thorough its U.S. subsidiary.

Medtronic plc

Founded in 1949, Medtronic plc is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the U.S. The company operates in around 160 countries. Medtronic plc provides defibrillators and AEDs under the brand name of Physio-Control AED. These products include LIFEPAK accessories and packs.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Established in 1891, Koninklijke Philips N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It is among major players in the global health care sector with presence in more than 100 countries. The company offers defibrillator pads under its emergency care & resuscitation products division. It offers pads for all age groups.

Stryker Corporation

Established in 1941, Stryker Corporation is a world-leading medical device company based in the U.S. The company sells products in more than 100 countries and it has over 44 manufacturing and R&D facilities worldwide. The company offers various defibrillator products and accessories.

3M

Established in 1902, 3M is headquartered at St. Paul, Minnesota, the U.S. 3M is a diversified global manufacturer, technology innovator, and marketer of a wide range of products and services. The company offers defibrillation pads under its patient monitoring products category.

Stuck in a Neck-to-Neck Competition with other Brands? Request a Custom Report on “Defibrillator Pads Market” here

Global Defibrillator Pads Market: Dynamics

Rise in pool of patients with cardiac arrhythmia and growing elderly population with chronic diseases driving the global defibrillator pads market

With growing elderly population, the prevalence of chronic heart diseases is on the rise. Also, rise in pool of patients suffering from ventricular fibrillation and arrhythmia is a major factor driving the global defibrillator pads market. For instance, according to an article published in Healthline on November 26, 2018, the total number of individuals with atrial fibrillation worldwide was 33.5 million in 2010.

Increased awareness and favorable government initiatives for increasing awareness about arrhythmia to drive the market

Favorable government activities and promotional programs for increasing awareness about arrhythmia and other cardiac diseases are driving the global market for defibrillator pads. For instance, in the U.S., the American Heart Association and other national organizations recommend a comprehensive public access defibrillation (PAD) program, which focuses on targeted AED site placement, emergency response plans, and other activities for prevention of heart diseases and stroke.

Complications associated with use of defibrillator pads and improper handling restraining defibrillator pads market

Complications associated with use of defibrillator pads, such as arcing, electric injury, and skin burns are hampering the global defibrillator pads market. Improper handling by unskilled personnel, which may include improper positioning of pads, is also hindering the global market.

North America Leads Global Defibrillator Pads Market

North America dominated the global defibrillator pads market in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population, rise in the prevalence of chronic heart diseases, presence of major players, and government initiatives for raising awareness about heart diseases and arrhythmia are some of the major factors driving the global defibrillator pads market.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets