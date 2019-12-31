Dermatology Endoscopy Devices Market Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

Dermatology Endoscopy Devices Market – Introduction

Dermatology endoscopy devices are non-invasive devices used for early diagnosis of skin lesions, tumors, psoriasis, and other dermatological conditions. Dermatoscopes that penetrates inside the skin and helps visualize subsurface skin structures and lesions. Dermatoscopes are used by dermatologists to differentiate between benign and malignant skin lesions. There are various forms of dermatoscopes such as polarized, non-polarized, and hybrid. These help in the diagnosis of various skin diseases such as skin cancers, skin lesions and inflammations, and alopecia.

Dermatology Endoscopy Devices Market – Competitive Landscape

In April 2018, Firefly Global showcased its range of products, including wired and wireless video otoscopes, wireless digital dermatoscopes and digital iris scope, at the American Telemedicine Association (ATA 2018) held at Chicago, the U.S. This strategy enables the company to create brand awareness and expand its customer base.

Founded in1991, FotoFinder Systems GmbH is based in Bavaria, Germany. It is a family-owned company that specializes in skin cancer diagnostics through digital dermoscopy and Automated Total Body Mapping (ATBM). The company is a technology leader engaged in psoriasis documentation, hair diagnostics, and esthetics imaging. Its products are used in clinical dermatology and research. FotoFinder Systems GmbH offers novel products such as handyscope, which is a digital mobile dermatoscope connected with smartphone. It is used for evaluating lesions and capturing images of moles, scalp, and hair.

Firefly Global

Based in Belmont, the U.S., Firefly Global is a leading manufacturer and provider of wired and wireless portable microscopes, endoscopes, otoscopes, dermatoscopes, and magnifying cameras for diagnostic purposes. The company offers diverse products and solutions for a wide range of industries including cosmetics, ENT, dermatology, audiology, gemology, telemedicine, primary care, pediatrics, and veterinary. It invests significantly in R&D activities to develop novel products. The company has strong geographical footprint across the globe.

Other prominent players operating in the global dermatology endoscopy devices market are Heine optotechnik, 3Gen/Dermlite, MetaOptima Technology Inc., Optilia Instruments AB, KIRCHNER & WILHELM GmbH + Co. KG (KaWe Medical), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., and Canfield Scientific, Inc.

Dermatology Endoscopy Devices Market – Dynamics

Rise in Incidence of Skin Diseases Driving Global Market

Increase in incidence of skin cancer across the globe is a major factor driving the global dermatology endoscopy devices market. Based on World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), in 2018, nearly 3, 00,000 new cases of melanoma and 1 million cases of non-melanoma skin cancer were diagnosed globally. Furthermore, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. with approximately 9,500 cases diagnosed every day. Furthermore, one in five people in the U.S. develop skin cancer during their lifetime. These factors are anticipated to boost the demand for dermatology endoscopy devices in the near future.

Rapid Technological Advancement Propels Dermatology Endoscopy Devices Market

Increase in focus of industry players to develop technologically advanced products such as mobile dermatoscopes and video dermatoscopes involving integration of smartphones and software to dermatoscopes is other factor likely to boost the dermatology endoscopy devices market during the forecast period. DE300 Digital Video Dermatoscope, DermLite Foto X, medicam 1000s, and VISIOMED D200EVO are some of the digital video dermatoscopes available in the market.

North America Dominates Dermatology Endoscopy Devices Market, while Asia Pacific to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities

North America is estimated to account for dominant share of the global market between 2019 and 2027. Rapid adoption of advanced products such as digital video dermatoscopes by dermatologists, increase in incidence of skin cancer cases in the U.S., and adoption of teledermatology in clinical practices for early and effective disease diagnosis are key factors expected to drive the dermatology endoscopy devices market in North America during the forecast period. For instance, each year, 3 million people in the U.S. are afflicted with non-melanoma skin cancer including squamous cell carcinoma and basal cell carcinoma, while more than 1 million people are affected by melanoma in the country.

The dermatology endoscopy devices market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace owing to the high rate of skin cancer in Australia and New Zealand. Increase in awareness about diagnosis of skin cancer and rise in skin cancer rates owing to the increase in exposure to UV rays in emerging countries, including India and China, are anticipated to drive the market in Asia Pacific in the next few years.

