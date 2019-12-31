Dialysis Catheters Market Size, Growth, Trends, and Outlook 2027

Global Dialysis Catheters Market Introduction

Dialysis catheter is used to exchange blood to and from a hemodialysis machine and a patient. Dialysis is a procedure that removes excess fluid and waste products from the blood. Usually, kidneys filter blood by removing excess fluid and waste products from the blood. This waste is then sent to the bladder and ultimately it is eliminated through urine. Properly working kidneys prevent extra waste, water, and other impurities from accumulating in the body. Kidneys also help regulate the level of chemical elements in the blood and control blood pressure. The chemical elements could include potassium and sodium.

Dialysis performs the role of the kidney if they have failed. Dialysis treatment has been used since the 1940s for the treatment of people with kidney problems. The two primary types of dialysis are peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis. Peritoneal dialysis is a procedure that uses a fluid (dialysate) to remove extra fluid and waste products from the body. The dialysate is placed into the patient’s abdominal cavity. Hemodialysis is a procedure that uses an artificial kidney (hemodialyzer) to remove waste and extra fluid and chemicals from the body. Hemodialysis is the most common type of dialysis. The treatment typically lasts for three to five hours and is performed thrice a week.

Global Dialysis Catheters Market – Competitive Landscape

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Founded in 1977, B. Braun Melsungen AG is located in Tuttlingen, Germany. The company is a supplier of health care products for infusion therapy, anesthesia, cardiovascular therapy, extracorporeal blood treatment, and surgeries. It also provides health care services to hospitals, general practitioners, and home care. B. Braun Melsungen AG offers more than 5,000 products, 95% of which are manufactured in-house. The company offers efficient and innovative treatment and therapy systems for patients suffering from chronic dialysis.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Established in 1906, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is based in New Jersey, the U.S. It is a global medical technology company engaged in the manufacture and commercialization of medical supplies, laboratory equipment, medical devices, and diagnostic products. BD provides services to hospitals, blood banks, laboratories, clinics, health care workers, public health agencies, academic & government institutions, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

Teleflex Incorporated

Founded in 1943, Teleflex Incorporated is based in Wayne, the U.S. The company is a global provider of medical technologies that fulfill the clinical needs of patients and health care providers. It has a diverse product portfolio with solutions in the fields of interventional access, vascular access, cardiology, anesthesia, surgical care, respiratory care, and emergency services.

Global Dialysis Catheters Market Dynamics

Rise in Prevalence and Incidence of Kidney Diseases Drive Demand for Dialysis Catheters

Rise in prevalence and incidence of kidney diseases is expected to drive demand for dialysis catheters. According to the National Chronic Kidney Disease Fact Sheet, 2017, 30 million people i.e., about 15% of the U.S. adult population, is projected to have chronic kidney disease. Of these, 48% with severely reduced kidney function are not aware they have chronic kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease is considered to be more common in women than men.

Emergence of Home-based Catheterization and Focus of Key Players on New Product Development to Propel Market

Hemodialysis catheters are increasingly being used in home settings due to rise in the number of dialysis patients who prefer treatment at home. Hence, dialysis equipment manufacturers focus on developing self-dialyzing systems and services to support the use of catheterization in home settings. Medical professionals are encouraging self-catheterization in order to reduce the cost and length of hospitalization as well as to avert the risk of hospital acquired infections (HAIs). For instance, in 2015, according to a report by Fresenius Medical Care, 21% of patients in North America, 11% in Asia Pacific, and 12% in Latin America opted for home dialysis.

