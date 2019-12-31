Dock Door Market – Evolving Technology, Trends, Forecast 2027

A dock door is a large door on the loading dock that opens either manually or with the help of an electric motor. Loading dock is a building area where goods vehicles such as rail and trucks are loaded and unloaded. Usually industrial and commercial buildings have such an area. Dock doors have a complex structure as they need to be durable, lightweight, insulated, and secure. The dock door is an essential part of the loading dock and enhances the efficiency and productivity of any dock and warehouse.

Growing need for safety of workers and efficiency in a dock or warehouse is expected to drive the dock door market during the forecast period. Opening of distributor centers, new warehouses, and material handling plants due to the growing construction and automotive industries in the Asia Pacific region especially in emerging countries such as China and India is expected to encourage the growth of the dock door market. However, high initial and maintenance cost of dock doors is expected to hamper the market growth. Additionally, dock doors have low substitution which is further expected to obstruct the market growth.

Dock Door Market – Competitive Landscape

The dock door market has many international and domestic companies. Leading market players are focusing on further innovation in products and business expansion to enhance their market share.

In May 2019, Northern Dock Systems Inc. launched an industrial door sensor named LZR-WIDESCAN. It utilizes laser-based technology for motion, safety, and presence detection in a variety of industrial door applications. The sensor has the ability to detect objects based on direction, speed, object size, and height.

Major players in the dock door market are making considerable investment in R&D facilities to widen their product portfolio to meet the changing customer preferences.

Blue Giant

Blue Giant was established in 1963 and it works as a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of loading dock systems and material handling equipment, including dock levelers, vehicle restraints, ground-level lifts, touch controls, dock and door guards, door seals, and shelters

Hörmann

Hörmann was founded in 1935, with the manufacturing of garage swing gate and Berry Gate. The company supplies its products worldwide and has 38 specialized plants in North America, Europe, and Asia. Hormann has around 6000 employees and distribution partners in more than 40 countries.

Pioneer Dock Equipment

Pioneer Dock Equipment is involved in manufacturing and distribution of a wide range of loading dock equipment. Its product portfolio includes dock doors, dock levelers, truck restraints, seals and shelters, and other accessories.

Several international and domestic players are active in the dock door market such as ASSA ABLOY, Pentalift Equipment Corporation, Garlock Safety Systems, NORDOCK, Blue Giant, Koke Incorporated, and Shanghai FastLink Door Co., Limited.

Dock Door Market – Dynamics

Rapid Growth in Automotive and Logistics industries in Emerging Economies Expected to Propel the Demand for Dock Doors

Significant growth in automotive and logistics industries in emerging countries such as India and China in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to boost the dock doors market in the coming years. Also, growing awareness about safety of workers and operational efficiency about loading dock equipment is also anticipated to encourage the market demand.

High Maintenance and Production Cost Expected to Hamper Market Growth

Production and maintenance cost of dock doors is high which is expected to hamper the industry growth during the forecast period. High product cost impacts the ability to manufacture dock doors based on specific requirements. However, companies are boosting investment in research and development for cost effective technology to reduce the cost of the product.

