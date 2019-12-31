Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2020-2025: 3M, Kurita Water Industries, Mueller Water

This report studies the Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Drinking Water Pipe Repair market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A water distribution system is an important aspect of social infrastructure that facilitates water transport, distribution, and supply. The facilities in any such system need to be continuously improved and updated based on specific plans in order to maintain the stability and safety of the water supply. Drinking water pipe repairs have been used for more than 50 years in order to meet the need for safe drinking water of an ever-increasing population.

Factors such as a rise in population in China and India in Asia Pacific, a gradual recovery in construction activities, and government initiatives to provide clean and safe drinking water are expected to drive the drinking water pipe repair market in the coming years. Developing economies are expected to present significant opportunities for the market as their population is increasing significantly. In 2017, the construction sector saw a rebound due to a rejuvenated residential market, particularly in developed economies. This is attributed to the robust economic growth in North America and Europe. In North America, market expansion and increase in demand for drinking water infrastructure repairs created favorable conditions last year. These are expected to continue during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the global Drinking Water Pipe Repair market are:

3M, Kurita Water Industries, Mueller Water, Aegion Corp, Advanced Trenchless, AGRU Austria, Amex GmbH, Affordable Trenchless & Pipe Lining, KMG Pipe Rehabilitation Emirates, Atlantis Plumbing, Advantage Reline, Brawoliner

Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market segment by Types:

Remote Assessment & Monitoring

Open & Cut-pipe Repair

Spot Assessment & Repair

Trenchless Pipe Repair

Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market segment by Applications:

Residential

Municipal

Other Top of Form

Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Scope of the Report

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as major drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market.

Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

In conclusion, Drinking Water Pipe Repair market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Drinking Water Pipe Repair Industry business competitors.Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

