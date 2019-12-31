Duty-free Retailing Market Business Scenario 2019- Dufry, Lagardre Travel Retail, Lotte Duty Free, LVMH

The report titled “Duty-free Retailing Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

In 2018, the global Duty-free Retailing market size was 39600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 69600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

Key Market Players :

Dufry, Lagardre Travel Retail, Lotte Duty Free, LVMH, Aer Rianta International (ARI), China Duty Free Group, Dubai Duty Free, Duty Free Americas, Gebr. Heinemann, JR/Group (James Richardson), King Power International Group (Thailand), The Shilla Duty Free and others

Market Segmentation by Types :

Fashion & Luxury Goods

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Wine and Spirits

Tobacco

Confectionery & Food Stuff

Others

Market Segmentation by Applications :

Airports

Airlines

Cruise Liners, Ferries, and Seaports

Train Stations

Others

REGIONAL ANALYSIS FOR Duty-free Retailing MARKET:

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels. Regional segment analysis displaying regional production volume, consumption volume, revenue, and growth rate from 2019-2025 covers: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil), APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain), Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The Duty-free Retailing market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the Duty-free Retailing market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The Duty-free Retailing market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent Duty-free Retailing market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing product demand, growing disposable incomes, innovative products, raw material affluence, and changing consumption technologies.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports :

– Detailed overview of Duty-free Retailing Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Duty-free Retailing Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The Duty-free Retailing market mentioned within the report has all the informative necessary details like the economic techniques, product provide and demand, applications, future forecast, and growth and development factors mentioned. The geographical and industrial dominance is predicted to assist the market carve out a reputation for itself on a world scale. The topological bifurcations also are Duty-free Retailing business growth benefiter market plans to strategically use to realize dominance.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

