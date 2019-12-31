Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market Development, Market Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market: Overview

Dysmenorrhea is a medical term for the pain that females experience during their menstrual cycle. It denotes the severe cramps experienced in their lower abdomen that might extend down to back and lower legs. Majority of women start experiencing such acute pain during their early adolescence, around the first five years of the beginning of the menstrual cycle. During menstruation, a lining is formed around the uterus.

That lining produces a chemical called prostaglandin. These prostaglandins are responsible for the muscle contraction inside the uterus. This muscle contraction causes the pain, decreases the flow of oxygen and blood to the uterus. A broad range of underlying conditions can lead to menstrual disorders. To determine the main cause of the concern, doctors rely on the past medical reports of the patient, lab tests, and physical examination. Such examinations help the doctors to determine the exact cause of dysmenorrhea and devise an appropriate plan of treatment. Such a course of action has been efficiently tapped by the dysmenorrhea drug producers. They have developed and commercialized effective drugs for treating dysmenorrhea and thus propelled the growth of the market.

Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market: Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the global dysmenorrhea treatment market are listed below:

In July 2019, Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that it has purchased three buildings on the Brandywine Parkway, West Chester. These newly purchased buildings along with the existing buildings of Teva Pharmaceuticals in the same business park has thus finished the project of North America Research & Development facility. The campus will mainly focus on the biologics and continue to research for future growth.

In June 2019, KPMG, IBM, Walmart, and Merck together announced that the companies have been chosen by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be a part and in support of a federal program. The program is associated with the US Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) that tries to address the need to determine, track, and trace back the prescription vaccines and drugs that are being distributed across the United States.

Some of the key players in the global dysmenorrhea treatment market include names such as Alvogen, Roche Laboratories, Sanofi, Taj Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, and Novartis Pharmaceuticals among others.

Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Some of the driving factors for the growth of the global dysmenorrhea market are listed below:

Lifestyle changes: Changing lifestyle, environmental changes, food habits have had a significant impact on human bodies. This has led to the growth in the incidence of dysmenorrhea among women. This is the primary reason for the development of the global market.

Health awareness: Continuing from the point above, rising incidences have led to increased health awareness among women to tackle dysmenorrhea. This has led to adopting drugs and medicines that help in reducing the pain during the menstrual cycle. This has also helped in spurring the growth of the market.

Product innovation: Furthermore, the companies in the market are now launching innovative drugs for treating dysmenorrhea. This factor coupled with increasing government awareness campaigns about women healthcare has helped in the growth of the global dysmenorrhea treatment market.

Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market: Geographical Outlook

The global market is primarily dominated by North America in terms of overall market share and is then followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to witness high growth over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. This growth rate is mainly attributed to increasing government campaigns, awareness created by the NGOs, and a rising number of patients.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets